Despite its name, Frogmore stew does not contain frogs nor is it even a proper stew. While there are many variations, the dish most essentially consists of new potatoes, sweet corn on the cob, locally harvested shrimp, and smoked sausage boiled in a single big pot. It's typically the centerpiece of social gatherings in the Lowcountry (hence its other name, Lowcountry boil), drained of its liquids and served on newspaper (for ease of cleanup) with butter, lemon, hot sauce, coleslaw, rolls, and sweet iced tea.

Lowcountry legend dates the name "Frogmore stew" back to the 1960s when it was coined by shrimper and National Guard veteran Richard Gay who used leftover ingredients to serve up an ad-hoc variation of his family's traditional seafood boil. He popularized this recipe among his home community of Frogmore on St. Helena Island (near Beaufort, South Carolina), selling all the ingredients needed to make it from his family's seafood market, the Gay Fish Company.

Gay's recipe gained national prominence when it appeared on the cover of Gourmet Magazine in the 1980s, and again in 2005 when Richard's brother Charles Gay appeared on the Travel Channel's Taste of America with Mark DeCarlo. The concept of the Lowcountry boil has since been explored and elevated by high-profile chefs like Mike Lata, Hugh Acheson, and Vivian Howard. However, this is a gentrified account of Frogmore stew's history. In truth, it is simply a continuation of a much older tradition rooted in West and Central African foodways.

