Worried Your Meatloaf Will Come Out Dry? Add This Ingredient As It Cooks

There's nothing worse than a dry meatloaf. What could be less appetizing than flavorless, rubbery mystery meat crumbling all over your dinner plate? Fortunately, dry meatloaf isn't inevitable — there's a very simple hack that helps it retain moisture, improves its texture, and brings that delicious umami to the forefront.

In the last 15 minutes of baking, carefully remove your meatloaf from the oven and rub the top with 1 tablespoon of butter. The loaf will be so hot that it will cause the butter to melt and sizzle in short order, so be sure to move quickly, aiming for an even coating. From there, you can either finish cooking as-is or slather any number of meatloaf glazes and sauces right atop the freshly buttered surface.

Butter is typically at least 80% fat, and this fat permeates the meat as it melts. The butter augments what the intramuscular fat contained in the ground beef is already doing during the cooking process: coating the meat's proteins in a water-resistant barrier that slows down evaporation to help retain moisture and aid in binding the meatloaf together. Moreover, butter contains milk solids rich in the sugars and amino acids that contribute to the Maillard reaction. If you're unfamiliar, that's the chemical reaction responsible for that delicious golden-brown outer layer of a well-cooked meatloaf. Finally, the added fat helps convey the flavors within the dish — an especially important point to consider with leaner versions like venison meatloaf.

