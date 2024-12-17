The History Of Indian Curry Stretches Back Several Millennia

On one hand, the "Jurassic Park" dream of cloning dinosaurs based on miraculously preserved DNA hasn't yet come to pass. But on the other hand, today's scientists are cooking up something nearly as good that's much less likely to wreak havoc on a remote island: They can replicate curry dishes that people were preparing in Asia over four millennia ago.

Advertisement

Scientists are unearthing the prehistory of curry across multiple research sites in South and Southeast Asia. In 2010, archaeologists working near Delhi, India were able to scrape molecules off shards of 4,500-year-old cooking vessels that suggested the presence of aubergine, ginger, turmeric, and garlic. Together, these ingredients look a lot like an eggplant curry, courtesy of the Indus civilization. Then, in 2016, a separate group of scientists announced the discovery of 2,000-year-old spices — including ginger, clove, turmeric, and nutmeg — on stone cooking tools at a site in Vietnam. Not only that: The nutmeg was still fragrant.

These findings give archaeologists and historians a better understanding of how both people and spice traveled in ancient times, and they shed further light on the global history of "curry" — a complicated name for a deliciously complicated dish. The cooking vessels at the Vietnamese site, for instance, were believed to have come from South Asia, suggesting that people traveled from there to the southeast part of the continent via the Indian Ocean, bringing curry and cookware with them.

Advertisement