Creamy Horchata-Inspired Latte Recipe

If you have ever had a sip of the sweet, creamy, cinnamony drink that is horchata, you know just how delightful it can be. A delicious mixture of grains, spices, sugar, and sometimes dairy gives this drink a silky mouthfeel and depth of flavor, which, frankly, is begging to be mixed with coffee.

Horchata is a beverage with many variants and a surprisingly long history, but the horchata we use in this recipe is based on the traditional Mexican style. We start with a base of rice soaked in water and then blended and strained until smooth, and use condensed milk and evaporated milk to add sweetness and creaminess. Combined with espresso and topped with a little bit of whipped cream and cinnamon, you have a sweet, flavorful, creamy drink that is really everything you could ask for in a latte.

Horchoffee, a terrible name for the combination of horchata and coffee, can be a controversial drink, but we think that this latte may end the controversy once and for all. Once you taste it, you'll understand why.