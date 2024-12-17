Grocery Store Staples That Might Cost A Lot More In 2025
Estimates show that the cost of groceries has increased by 30% as compared to prices four years ago (via Forbes), which explains why this topic was one of the major issues in the 2024 presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump intends to address exorbitant grocery prices with tariffs on foreign imports, including plans to levy 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as levying a 10% tariff on China, which will be in addition to the 60% tariff discussed before the election.
Tariffs, which are taxes that domestic companies must pay when importing goods from other countries, are touted as a way to lower grocery prices, as well as facilitate the growth of American manufacturers. However, the truth is that tariffs could end up costing you more when buying the foods you eat every day. That's because the companies that pay tariffs often redistribute the added expense to the consumer. And the U.S. imports numerous grocery staples from Canada, Mexico, and China, including fruit, vegetables, meat, seafood, coffee, and more. If Trump's plans actually come to fruition, American consumers could be faced with much higher costs when shopping for the grocery staples that are usually imported from other countries.
That morning cup of joe could cost you
Coffee is easily the favorite breakfast beverage in the U.S., as it's estimated the 73% of Americans enjoy a cup of joe every day (per Drive Research). While much of the coffee Americans drink comes from Brazil, Switzerland, and Colombia, the U.S. also imports coffee from Canada and Mexico. Consider that in 2022 alone, Canada exported $662 million worth of coffee into the States (via OEC), making our nation the primary recipient of Canada's coffee exports. As for Mexico, coffee shipments to the U.S. totaled $455 million that same year (via OEC).
Factors like volatile weather patterns and supply chain snafus have already caused the price of coffee to increase across the board. When you add the impact of Donald Trump's anticipated tariffs, costs may increase even more when it comes to coffee exports from Canada and Mexico. For cash-strapped, coffee-loving consumers, these collective price increases could jeopardize an essential part of their morning routine.
Your favorite garlic recipes could become more expensive
When it comes to favorite recipes for garlic lovers (like garlic-infused bread, butter, and mashed potatoes, just to name a few), you likely have China to thank for this beloved ingredient. Responsible for 73.8% of the globe's garlic production (via Produce Pay), China is the world's leading provider of this pleasantly pungent vegetable. Americans also get their garlic from other countries, including Mexico, which is the third-largest source of imported garlic after China and Spain.
Worth noting is that America's reliance on Chinese garlic seems to be growing, as imports of fresh garlic from China to the U.S. spiked by 51% from 2023 to 2024 (per The Packer). While garlic is also grown in California, homegrown garlic is typically more expensive than the Chinese version. There are signs that garlic production in California has ramped up over the years, meaning it could be a worthwhile alternative if tariffs render Chinese garlic too expensive. However, the cost differences between domestic and imported garlic will add on to grocery expenses, which will impact American consumers as well.
Beef prices may go up in 2025
While hamburgers have a rich, nation-spanning history that dates back to ancient times, you'd be hard-pressed to find a food more synonymous with American cuisine. As a result, it might be somewhat surprising to learn that the U.S. actually sources most of its beef from other countries. According to Statista, Canada was responsible for 29% of America's beef imports in 2022, while Mexico was responsible for 22% of the imports that same year. Other top beef exporting countries include Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand.
If you're wondering why the U.S. doesn't just subsist on the cattle reared within the country, the answer has to do with the demand for a particular type of beef among Americans. In the U.S., ground beef is one of the most popular beef formats — in 2020, it made up more than 46% of the country's beef consumption (via Ag Decision Maker). Imported beef trim, meaning what's left over after carving steaks and other types of beef, is necessary for ensuring that ground beef remains plentiful and affordable. Without these imports, ground beef production would need to be reduced, or Americans may not have access to their preferred ground beef ratios (which range from 70% to 80% beef to fat).
Increased canola oil prices might make cooking more challenging
Canola oil is subject to lots of myths and misinformation, such as that it offers zero health benefits (in fact, canola oil can play a role in a heart-healthy diet when used in place of fattier cooking oils). Along with its nutritional advantages, its subtle flavor and high smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit also means that canola oil is a versatile cooking companion. This oil is ideal for stir-fry dishes, baking, homemade salad dressings, and more.
Canada is actually a consistent source for much of the canola oil found in the States, and The Western Producer estimates that Canada exported 2.6 million tons of canola oil to the U.S. from 2022 to 2023. In fact, Canada is responsible for generating 30% of the globe's total stock of canola oil (via Alberta Canola), which means finding an alternative producer could prove challenging if import taxes make the oil too expensive for American consumers in the coming year. Possible price increases involving canola oil become even more dire when you consider shortages of olive oil and vegetable oil could drive up the prices of these cooking oils as well.
Seafood feasts might get a lot more pricey
Like many other foods and products, the U.S. gets much of its seafood from other countries. In fact, estimates show that a whopping 70% to 85% of seafood in America comes from other nations (via NOAA Fisheries). Many of the seafood imports entering the U.S. come from Canada and China, as well as Indonesia, Ecuador, and other countries. For instance, top exports from Canada include popular seafood like lobster, salmon, and crab, while China, which the USDA named as the biggest global seafood manufacturer in 2023, commonly exports salmon, lobster, mollusks, and other types of seafood. In general, seafood tends to be more expensive than other meats due to factors like sustainability and the seasonality of different species, so further price hikes could place it out of reach of many consumers in the U.S.
Data reported by CNBC shows that inflation may be easing, but food inflation is still a major concern for many Americans. Additional taxes on imported grocery staples like meat, coffee, seafood, and other items will only add to the increasing financial instability that many people are already experiencing. There are no easy solutions to rising food prices in the U.S., but it doesn't appear that tariffs will have the positive impact that many Americans hoped for.