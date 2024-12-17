Grocery Store Staples That Might Cost A Lot More In 2025

Estimates show that the cost of groceries has increased by 30% as compared to prices four years ago (via Forbes), which explains why this topic was one of the major issues in the 2024 presidential election. President-elect Donald Trump intends to address exorbitant grocery prices with tariffs on foreign imports, including plans to levy 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as well as levying a 10% tariff on China, which will be in addition to the 60% tariff discussed before the election.

Tariffs, which are taxes that domestic companies must pay when importing goods from other countries, are touted as a way to lower grocery prices, as well as facilitate the growth of American manufacturers. However, the truth is that tariffs could end up costing you more when buying the foods you eat every day. That's because the companies that pay tariffs often redistribute the added expense to the consumer. And the U.S. imports numerous grocery staples from Canada, Mexico, and China, including fruit, vegetables, meat, seafood, coffee, and more. If Trump's plans actually come to fruition, American consumers could be faced with much higher costs when shopping for the grocery staples that are usually imported from other countries.

