Level Up Your Grilled Chicken Sandwich With Some Bold Add-Ins

When done right, a grilled chicken sandwich can hit all the necessary notes. In order to achieve that, though, proficient seasoning is a must. A copycat Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich recipe will have you pulling out pretty much every herb and spice in your pantry — as well as two different kinds of fruit juice — just to get the flavor where you want it. However, in an interview with Mashed, Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, says you just need a handful of ingredients to make your grilled chicken sandwich unforgettable.

"Add a gochujang (chili paste) based sauce, ideally mixed in with some sugar, soy sauce, garlic, sesame seeds and oil," Kim instructed. If you haven't been properly introduced to gochujang and what it tastes like, it's a spicy Korean condiment made from red chilies, fermented soybeans, and glutinous rice. Think Sriracha, but with even more flavor. Combining it with ingredients like sugar, soy sauce, and garlic works to balance out the heat, creating a perfectly well-rounded profile. This also works to thin out the thick, usually paste-like gochujang so that you can easily apply it to the chicken.