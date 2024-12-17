How Long Does Sous Vide-Cooked Food Last In The Refrigerator?

Once the exclusive domain of professional kitchens, the sous vide cooking method has exploded in popularity among home cooks in recent years. The process, which cooks food by submerging it in warm, constantly circulating water, requires sealing the item in a bag, ideally with a vacuum sealer. Although some see this as an extra hassle, others view it as an opportunity. That's because they know this can provide helpful benefits for extending the life of sous vide food. Still, the clock is always ticking.

Advertisement

First, it's vital to remember that even though sous vide products are cooked and vacuum-sealed, they still need to be refrigerated at all times before final preparation. That includes quickly chilling them after cooking. Those who do this before storing food that was cooked sous vide can enjoy these items for three to four weeks. This is possible through the combination of limiting how long the food is at the ideal growth temperature for bacteria and preventing new bacteria from getting in using the sealed bag.