How Long Does Sous Vide-Cooked Food Last In The Refrigerator?
Once the exclusive domain of professional kitchens, the sous vide cooking method has exploded in popularity among home cooks in recent years. The process, which cooks food by submerging it in warm, constantly circulating water, requires sealing the item in a bag, ideally with a vacuum sealer. Although some see this as an extra hassle, others view it as an opportunity. That's because they know this can provide helpful benefits for extending the life of sous vide food. Still, the clock is always ticking.
First, it's vital to remember that even though sous vide products are cooked and vacuum-sealed, they still need to be refrigerated at all times before final preparation. That includes quickly chilling them after cooking. Those who do this before storing food that was cooked sous vide can enjoy these items for three to four weeks. This is possible through the combination of limiting how long the food is at the ideal growth temperature for bacteria and preventing new bacteria from getting in using the sealed bag.
Keep sealed and carry on
Of course, this three- to four-week timespan only goes for fully cooked, fully sealed sous vide food. Once the package has been opened, you should follow typical leftover guidance and consume the item within three to four days to avoid possible food poisoning.
This pairing of extended lifespan and quick prep ability is one of the most underrated benefits of sous vide cooking. When it's time to eat, all you'll need to do is boil the bag to warm it or otherwise finish the meal. However, those preparing sous vide meat should also budget some extra cooking time to avoid a common mistake everyone makes with sous vide cooking: failing to sear or brown your cut before serving, an important requirement for the best taste, texture, and appearance.
Keep this timeline in mind for your next sous vide meal prep. While you have plenty of time to use your properly stored cooked items, remember that they won't last forever.