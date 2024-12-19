Your Philly Cheesesteak Toppings Reveal More About You Than You Realized
When you've got a hankering for carby, meaty goodness, nothing scratches that itch quite like a cheesesteak, and there's no denying Philly makes the best cheesesteaks. According to purists, the perfect Philly cheesesteak recipe is crafted with just three ingredients piled onto a hoagie roll: thinly sliced beef, sautéed onions, and cheese (provolone or Cheez Whiz are the top choices).
Many folks don't like much variation in the toppings for this regional delicacy. Others, however, have begun venturing beyond the typical configuration and introducing bold new flavors. The author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book" Carolyn Wyman exclusively tells Mashed that while the cheesesteak hails from a time of bland food (the 1930s), "Today's palates are up for stronger and spicier eating, which explains some of the nontraditional cheesesteaks now being sold."
One of the more inventive topping combinations she's seen includes spinach paired with broccoli rabe, toppings that reveal the eater to be not only adventurous but also likely not a Philly local. "[Others are] made with unusual or high-end meats like oxtail, duck, pastrami, kielbasa, filet mignon or Buffalo-spiced chicken," she revealed. Folks who lean toward these funky flavors have adventurous palates and hearts, for sure!
Sauce it up
Once you've got your protein and sandwich toppings sorted out, you must make the very important decision about how to sauce your cheesesteak — that is, if you decide to sauce it all. Whether you do or don't — and if you do, what you put on it — can say a lot about where you hail from. While the classic Philly cheesesteak is made sans sauce, Carolyn Wyman says, "Ketchup is a standard cheesesteak topping in North Philadelphia," She also notes a common combination of hash brown potatoes, sweet green bell peppers, and A-1 sauce is common in New Jersey.
If you're a culinary explorer –perhaps coming from one of the coasts – you might like to turn up the heat a little. "All kinds of hot peppers and pepper sauces have been added by individual consumers at point of sale throughout the area for ages." She tells us that one well-regarded cheesesteak shop on Philadelphia's South Street even offers designer condiments like cherry pepper mayo and Cheez Whiz enhanced with truffle, for city-slickers looking to glitz things up a bit. As garlic is the secret ingredient you should definitely be adding to your cheesesteak, no matter where you're from, you might try spreading some roasted garlic on the bun for an extra kick of tangy flavor.