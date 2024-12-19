Your Philly Cheesesteak Toppings Reveal More About You Than You Realized

When you've got a hankering for carby, meaty goodness, nothing scratches that itch quite like a cheesesteak, and there's no denying Philly makes the best cheesesteaks. According to purists, the perfect Philly cheesesteak recipe is crafted with just three ingredients piled onto a hoagie roll: thinly sliced beef, sautéed onions, and cheese (provolone or Cheez Whiz are the top choices).

Advertisement

Many folks don't like much variation in the toppings for this regional delicacy. Others, however, have begun venturing beyond the typical configuration and introducing bold new flavors. The author of "The Great Philly Cheesesteak Book" Carolyn Wyman exclusively tells Mashed that while the cheesesteak hails from a time of bland food (the 1930s), "Today's palates are up for stronger and spicier eating, which explains some of the nontraditional cheesesteaks now being sold."

One of the more inventive topping combinations she's seen includes spinach paired with broccoli rabe, toppings that reveal the eater to be not only adventurous but also likely not a Philly local. "[Others are] made with unusual or high-end meats like oxtail, duck, pastrami, kielbasa, filet mignon or Buffalo-spiced chicken," she revealed. Folks who lean toward these funky flavors have adventurous palates and hearts, for sure!

Advertisement