The Type Of Milk You Need For Perfect Homemade Peppermint Patties

Nothing says "Happy holidays," "Thanks for coming by for dinner," or "snack time" quite like a tasty stack of peppermint patties. While you've probably sampled a number of them throughout your life, when it comes to this sticky, sweet treat, nothing can compare to the homemade variety. A copycat York Peppermint Patties recipe is made rather simply with just a handful of ingredients, and going the extra mile to whip them up yourself is a worthy effort. That's, at least in part, because the center is so perfectly gooey thanks to sweetened condensed milk.

A favorite add-in for coffee or topping for snowballs, condensed milk is just cow's milk that has been reduced via evaporation (typically by 60%) and heavily sweetened. As a result of the heating process required for evaporation and the addition of sugar, the milk takes on a silky, almost syrupy texture, but thicker. This — along with its obviously delightful sweetness and creaminess — makes it the ideal base for the center of a peppermint patty, which is meant to toe the line between gooey and runny.