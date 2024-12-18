Should You Buy Eggnog Liqueur From Costco? Here's What You Need To Know

Costco shoppers are flipping for a giant bottle of boozy eggnog that shows up in some locations around the holidays. It tends to sell out quickly, which is a pretty good indication of its fan base. Some shoppers who can't get their hands on it are even willing to pay more than double from third-party retailers. So, if you're considering hopping on the bandwagon and snagging a bottle or two (or three!), there are a few things you should know.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Traditional Eggnog Liqueur is made with real dairy cream mixed with spiced rum, whiskey, and brandy with a touch of French vanilla. It also has a 14.75% ABV, which is on the higher end — around the same as eggnogs by brands such as MS Walker and Evan Williams. (Costco also has a Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktail with a slightly lower 13.9% ABV.) This explains why you won't find it everywhere. There are a few states that don't allow alcohol sales at Costco, and others have varying regulations.

The 1.75-liter bottle is available for $11.49. Keep in mind that prices may vary by location. but if it's available at your local Costco, we'd say that's a fair price for an eggnog that packs a punch.

