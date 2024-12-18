Should You Buy Eggnog Liqueur From Costco? Here's What You Need To Know
Costco shoppers are flipping for a giant bottle of boozy eggnog that shows up in some locations around the holidays. It tends to sell out quickly, which is a pretty good indication of its fan base. Some shoppers who can't get their hands on it are even willing to pay more than double from third-party retailers. So, if you're considering hopping on the bandwagon and snagging a bottle or two (or three!), there are a few things you should know.
Costco's Kirkland Signature Traditional Eggnog Liqueur is made with real dairy cream mixed with spiced rum, whiskey, and brandy with a touch of French vanilla. It also has a 14.75% ABV, which is on the higher end — around the same as eggnogs by brands such as MS Walker and Evan Williams. (Costco also has a Kirkland Signature Eggnog Wine Cocktail with a slightly lower 13.9% ABV.) This explains why you won't find it everywhere. There are a few states that don't allow alcohol sales at Costco, and others have varying regulations.
The 1.75-liter bottle is available for $11.49. Keep in mind that prices may vary by location. but if it's available at your local Costco, we'd say that's a fair price for an eggnog that packs a punch.
Kirkland Signature Eggnog is a convenient buy
We know Kirkland Signature Traditional Eggnog Liqueur is boozy, but is it any good? The 2024 SIP Awards seems to think so — it won gold in the Cream/Dairy/Egg Liqueur category and was one of only two eggnogs to win. (Evan Williams also took gold.)
Many reviewers say Costco's eggnog is a winner because has the right balance of sweetness and holiday spices. On the negative side, some argue that it's too sweet. Still, others say they tweak it by adding more egg to thicken it or regular eggnog to temper the alcohol content. One comment on Reddit says it "kicks like a mule," so diluting it may be the route for anyone who wants a tall glass without getting as lit as the fireplace.
Homemade eggnog is fairly straightforward and gives you control over the ingredients, the amount of liquor, and the spices. A big advantage to buying Costco's bottled eggnog is convenience. However, steer clear of the Kirkland variety if you want a non-alcoholic nog, which is better for groups since each person can spike it (or not) according to their preference. Some Costco locations may carry other brands of eggnog as well, so check your local store to see what's available.