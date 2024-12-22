Create Restaurant-Level Burgers At Home With This Expert Advice

It's a vexing problem for foodies. Why do the burgers you get at your favorite restaurant taste so much better than the ones you make at home? Fortunately, for those looking to save some cash or avoid trips to the restaurant, it's easy to step up your burger game to match the quality of your favorite bistro, grill, diner, or other burger joint. To find out how, Mashed asked William Djuric, Partner at BURGERHEAD (@burgerheadnyc). Burger lovers no longer need to pine for their favorite restaurant's top-quality burger. These simple tips make it possible to make your dream burger without leaving home.

According to Djuric, it all starts with fresh, high quality beef. "A good fat ratio is important, nothing less than 80-20 lean to fat," he notes, adding that this emphasis on quality also goes for veggie burgers. "Choosing the best and freshest ingredients will always make your burger better," Djuric says.

Another critical factor in making restaurant-level burgers is carefully selecting the toppings to balance familiar flavors and textures with new and innovative ones. For example, Djuric tantalizes diners' tastebuds with pickled red onions. "Everyone is used to a regular pickle on the burger, but I think using a pickled onion steps it up." This kind of creative thinking can make your next burger stand out from the boring old patties you've had at countless cookouts.

