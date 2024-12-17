Expert Tips For Making Perfect Homemade Eggnog
Eggnog, the holiday drink that's equal parts creamy comfort and festive cheer, has long been the toast of seasonal celebrations, with a history that traces back to 13th-century Britain. While traditional eggnog recipes have been passed down through generations, this charming drink has become mass-produced in some markets, available in prepackaged formats. However, many store-bought eggnogs contain high amounts of sugar and additives, resulting in cloying, unauthentic concoctions. That's why, according to most connoisseurs, a homemade eggnog recipe is the way to go. Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, spoke with Mashed about how to whip up the best eggnog ever.
Preparing eggnog from scratch gives you complete control over every ingredient, allowing you to tailor the profile to your palate. Steele believes this personalization is what makes the difference between mediocre and downright magical eggnog. For instance, you can adjust the taste by adding more or less sugar or using alternative sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. Fresher eggs aren't just yummier; they're safer, too! Using ones that were laid within a few days ensures a vibrant flavor and lowers the risk of bacteria like salmonella. Steele's tried-and-true nog-making method involves heating the egg yolks to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate any lurking concerns without compromising the drink's velvety consistency.
Homemade eggnog is a culinary art all its own
Lisa Steele's secret to achieving a delightfully fluffy, cloud-like eggnog is to whip the egg whites separately before folding them into the base. For an even more decadent flavor and texture, top it with a dollop of freshly whipped cream and a generous sprinkle of ground nutmeg. Timing is everything, which is why the perfect eggnog requires patience.
After heating the mixture of milk, cream, eggs, spices, and optional booze, be sure to refrigerate it promptly. Once it has cooled, you can choose to serve it either chilled or warmed to evoke the cozy spirit of hot cocoa. The hot vs. cold eggnog debate depends on several factors, including the local climate and individual taste preference. Whether or not you spike your eggnog also has an impact. "Without alcohol, eggnog should be consumed the same day. With alcohol, it can be refrigerated for up to three days and thickens beautifully as it rests," Steele shares.