Expert Tips For Making Perfect Homemade Eggnog

Eggnog, the holiday drink that's equal parts creamy comfort and festive cheer, has long been the toast of seasonal celebrations, with a history that traces back to 13th-century Britain. While traditional eggnog recipes have been passed down through generations, this charming drink has become mass-produced in some markets, available in prepackaged formats. However, many store-bought eggnogs contain high amounts of sugar and additives, resulting in cloying, unauthentic concoctions. That's why, according to most connoisseurs, a homemade eggnog recipe is the way to go. Lisa Steele, a fifth-generation chicken keeper from Maine, host of "Welcome to My Farm," author of "The Fresh Eggs Daily Cookbook," and Fresh Eggs Daily blogger, spoke with Mashed about how to whip up the best eggnog ever.

Preparing eggnog from scratch gives you complete control over every ingredient, allowing you to tailor the profile to your palate. Steele believes this personalization is what makes the difference between mediocre and downright magical eggnog. For instance, you can adjust the taste by adding more or less sugar or using alternative sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. Fresher eggs aren't just yummier; they're safer, too! Using ones that were laid within a few days ensures a vibrant flavor and lowers the risk of bacteria like salmonella. Steele's tried-and-true nog-making method involves heating the egg yolks to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate any lurking concerns without compromising the drink's velvety consistency.

