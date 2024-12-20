Festive Cranberry Mimosa Recipe

The holiday season is all about getting creative in the kitchen, indulging in special treats, and perhaps giving classic recipes a festive upgrade. If you're a cocktail fan, it's the perfect time to experiment with delicious and colorful new mixes. This festive cranberry mimosa, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, would be the wonderful addition to any seasonal celebrations. It's a simple yet sophisticated drink with vibrant flavors and a beautiful presentation, great for enjoying with friends and family.

Advertisement

This cocktail brings together the tangy sweetness of orange juice, the tartness and deep red hue of cranberry juice, and the fizz of sparkling wine. With a garnish of fresh rosemary and plump cranberries, the cocktail looks just as good as it tastes. Best of all, it's incredibly easy to make, requiring just moments of your time and a few simple ingredients.

This mimosa will pair beautifully with a savory brunch plate, a festive charcuterie board, of your favorite holiday desserts. It's a truly versatile cocktail recipe to have under your belt, tasting just as great sipped on Christmas morning as it will during a New Year's toast.