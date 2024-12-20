Festive Cranberry Mimosa Recipe
The holiday season is all about getting creative in the kitchen, indulging in special treats, and perhaps giving classic recipes a festive upgrade. If you're a cocktail fan, it's the perfect time to experiment with delicious and colorful new mixes. This festive cranberry mimosa, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, would be the wonderful addition to any seasonal celebrations. It's a simple yet sophisticated drink with vibrant flavors and a beautiful presentation, great for enjoying with friends and family.
This cocktail brings together the tangy sweetness of orange juice, the tartness and deep red hue of cranberry juice, and the fizz of sparkling wine. With a garnish of fresh rosemary and plump cranberries, the cocktail looks just as good as it tastes. Best of all, it's incredibly easy to make, requiring just moments of your time and a few simple ingredients.
This mimosa will pair beautifully with a savory brunch plate, a festive charcuterie board, of your favorite holiday desserts. It's a truly versatile cocktail recipe to have under your belt, tasting just as great sipped on Christmas morning as it will during a New Year's toast.
Gather the ingredients for this festive cranberry mimosa
The cocktail itself features just three simple ingredients: orange juice, cranberry juice, and sparkling wine. Then, for the festive garnishes, you'll need some fresh rosemary sprigs and fresh cranberries.
Step 1: Add orange juice to glasses
Pour 1 ounce of orange juice into 2 champagne flutes.
Step 2: Pour in the cranberry juice
Evenly distribute the cranberry juice to each flute.
Step 3: Top with sparkling wine
Top off each glass with 3 ounces of sparkling wine.
Step 4: Garnish and serve
Garnish with rosemary sprigs and fresh cranberries before serving.
What other garnishes could I add to this mimosa?
Rosemary sprigs and fresh cranberries are our go-to garnish for this mimosa, but there are plenty of other ways you can elevate its presentation. For added zesty goodness, try placing an orange slice or twist onto the side of the glass. This will tie in perfectly with the sweet-tart flavors in the drink. If you'd rather stick with the cranberry theme, but makes things extra special, you can give the fresh cranberries a frosty finish by rolling them in simple syrup, and coating them with granulated sugar. They'll glisten beautifully on a cocktail skewer!
If warming holiday spices are more your thing, a cinnamon stick is the ultimate festive and fragrant addition, especially if you're serving mimosas up on cozy evening by the fire. Or, for a fresh twist, swap the rosemary for a small sprig of mint. The vibrant green makes a lovely contrast to the deep red cranberry juice. For a chic floral look, edible flowers such as pansies or violets are always a wonderful garnish choice too.
Can I turn this cranberry mimosa into a mocktail?
Converting this drink into a mocktail is no problem at all. Since we're working with just a handful of ingredients here, keeping things non-alcoholic is super easy, so non-drinkers and kids can enjoy the cranberry goodness too.
The easiest method to create an alcohol-free cranberry mimosa is simply swapping the sparkling wine out for a non-alcoholic beverage. Something bubbly will be ideal, to preserve the fizz that the sparkling wine would usually provide. This could be sparkling water, ginger beer, club soda, or lemonade if you're after some extra sweetness. For a more elegant twist, try sparkling apple cider or a sparkling grape juice. Or, you can of course just opt for an alcohol-free sparkling wine.
To preserve the flavors of the original mimosa, make sure to retain the orange and cranberry base in your mocktail version. If you'd like to introduce some other elements, such as flavored syrups or alcohol-free liqueurs, go ahead! Orange, ginger, or cinnamon syrup would all make delicious add-ins.
Festive Cranberry Mimosa Recipe
This festive cranberry mimosa - which features cranberry juice and fresh cranberries as garnish - is sure to liven up your holiday season.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces orange juice
- 4 ounces cranberry juice
- 6 ounces sparkling wine
- 2 sprigs rosemary
- 6 fresh cranberries
Directions
- Pour 1 ounce of orange juice into 2 champagne flutes
- Evenly distribute the cranberry juice to each flute.
- Top off each glass with 3 ounces of sparkling wine.
- Garnish with rosemary sprigs and fresh cranberries before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|124
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|10.3 g
|Sodium
|7.1 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g