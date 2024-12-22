The Best Types Of Sugar For Baking Cookies And When To Use Each One

Providing structure and sweetness, sugar is a staple in any good cookie recipe. And while chances are the white variety is the first thing most folks think of when a cookie recipe calls for sugar, there are actually several different kinds that may be included — and for different reasons. (To get you better acquainted with them, here are 15 types of sugar and how to use them.)

Because there's as much science involved in baking as there is creativity, the type of sugar you use can have a profound effect on the final product. Speaking with Mashed, "Milk and Cardamom" author Hetal Vasavada dishes on which kinds of sugar you should keep stored in your pantry for versatile cookie-making — calling out white sugar, brown sugar, raw sugar, and powdered sugar, in particular — and gives us the scoop on which types we should use for various recipes. You may even try using some of these tips for Challenge Butter's upcoming holiday challenge to raise awareness and support for Cookies for Kids' Cancer!