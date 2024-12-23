The Soft Keebler Cookie You Should Leave On The Shelf

While homemade cookie recipes are always a welcome treat, you won't always have the time or energy to whip up some tasty baked goods from scratch. Fortunately, cookie brands like Keebler offer an expansive variety of flavors and ingredients to ensure your sweet tooth is fully satisfied. Because Mashed cares about your snacking experience, we conducted a ranking of Keebler cookies from worst to first, using factors like flavor and texture to separate the duds from the winners. Coming in dead last were the brand's Chips Deluxe Soft Batch cookies, which plagued our reviewer with a "strange chemical flavor" that apparently defied further description.

In general, soft cookie brands (which are intended to replicate homemade recipes without the hassle) proved quite popular in the early '80s, but sales quickly declined once the market became saturated. While our reviewer admits that "the texture is a welcome change from the otherwise crispy Keebler collection," there's no getting away from what's described as "the unnatural taste" of Keebler's Soft Batch recipe. In case you're curious about the top selection on our list, our reviewer deemed Keebler Grasshopper cookies the best, thanks to the remarkable flavor imparted by the "crisp chocolate wafers and mint-flavored fudge coating."