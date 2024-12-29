Some dishes represent so much more than sustenance, fitting into the comfort food category for both their gustatory qualities and heartwarming nature. This comforting Filipino spaghetti recipe by Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins is a prime example. She shares, "Jollibee is a staple in my monthly meal rotation, I hold them wholly responsible for introducing me to this tangy-sweet, hot dog-studded spaghetti dish." If you're unfamiliar with the Jollibee menu item, this spaghetti dish features ground pork, sliced hot dogs, and a sweet tomato-based sauce.

Watkins describes, "It hits a food nostalgia thread with me, almost 'beanie weenie'-like (sans the beanies) with an umami undertone." According to her, this decidedly sweeter spin on Italian pasta Bolognese is "A classic comfort food in the Philippines (beloved by humans of all ages) and bound to be a classic in your home too." This flavor-packed dish is quick and easy to make, with the most complex component being the sauce. If you want to speed up dinner time, Watkins notes that the sauce can be made ahead of time, then reheated on the stovetop. She also says that you can sear and add the hot dogs to the sauce if you go the make-ahead route, but be sure to avoid adding the noodles until you're ready to serve, otherwise the dish will become a bit too mushy.

