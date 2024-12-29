Comforting Filipino Spaghetti Recipe
Some dishes represent so much more than sustenance, fitting into the comfort food category for both their gustatory qualities and heartwarming nature. This comforting Filipino spaghetti recipe by Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins is a prime example. She shares, "Jollibee is a staple in my monthly meal rotation, I hold them wholly responsible for introducing me to this tangy-sweet, hot dog-studded spaghetti dish." If you're unfamiliar with the Jollibee menu item, this spaghetti dish features ground pork, sliced hot dogs, and a sweet tomato-based sauce.
Watkins describes, "It hits a food nostalgia thread with me, almost 'beanie weenie'-like (sans the beanies) with an umami undertone." According to her, this decidedly sweeter spin on Italian pasta Bolognese is "A classic comfort food in the Philippines (beloved by humans of all ages) and bound to be a classic in your home too." This flavor-packed dish is quick and easy to make, with the most complex component being the sauce. If you want to speed up dinner time, Watkins notes that the sauce can be made ahead of time, then reheated on the stovetop. She also says that you can sear and add the hot dogs to the sauce if you go the make-ahead route, but be sure to avoid adding the noodles until you're ready to serve, otherwise the dish will become a bit too mushy.
Gather the ingredients for this comforting Filipino spaghetti recipe
For this comforting Filipino spaghetti recipe, you'll need olive oil, hot dogs (thinly sliced on a bias), yellow onion (minced), garlic cloves (peeled and minced), ground pork, canned tomato sauce, banana ketchup, beef broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, and thick spaghetti noodles (cooked). Season and garnish with salt, pepper, shredded cheddar cheese, and fresh chopped parsley.
Step 1: Heat oil
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Sear hot dogs
Once hot, add the sliced hot dogs, and sear until golden brown, about 3 minutes.
Step 3: Saute onion and garlic
Using a slotted spoon, remove the hot dogs from the skillet, and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and saute for 1 minute, or until fragrant.
Step 4: Cook pork
Add the ground pork to the skillet and stir to combine with the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
Step 5: Add seasonings to skillet
Add the tomato sauce, banana ketchup, beef broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce to the skillet.
Step 6: Stir and simmer
Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 7: Add spaghetti and hot dogs and toss to coat
Add the cooked spaghetti noodles and seared hot dogs to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce. Continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes more, just long enough to reheat the noodles and hot dogs. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Divide the spaghetti between plates and top with shredded cheddar and chopped parsley before serving.
Comforting Filipino Spaghetti Recipe
Comforting, meaty, and slightly sweet, this Filipino spaghetti recipe is like the kind you can get from Jollibee - only better!
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 hot dogs, thinly sliced on a bias
- ½ cup minced yellow onion
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- ⅔ cup banana ketchup
- ½ cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce
- 1 pound thick spaghetti noodles, cooked
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the sliced hot dogs, and sear until golden brown, about 3 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove the hot dogs from the skillet, and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the skillet and saute for 1 minute, or until fragrant.
- Add the ground pork to the skillet and stir to combine with the onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Add the tomato sauce, banana ketchup, beef broth, tomato paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce to the skillet.
- Stir to combine and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the cooked spaghetti noodles and seared hot dogs to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce. Continue to cook for 1 to 2 minutes more, just long enough to reheat the noodles and hot dogs. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Divide the spaghetti between plates and top with shredded cheddar and chopped parsley before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|730
|Total Fat
|34.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|84.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|73.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|12.7 g
|Sodium
|1,270.6 mg
|Protein
|31.9 g
What is banana ketchup and can I swap it out for something else?
Most of the ingredients in this recipe are straightforward pantry or fridge staples, however, you may be perplexed about banana ketchup. Watkins explains its historical relevance, starting when the Philippines was a U.S. colony. Once it gained independence post World War II, many American foods and ingredients were still commonly used, but modifications were sometimes necessary. "Banana ketchup was created as a tasty substitute, making the best out of a tomato scarcity," Watkins says, describing it as "sweeter than tomato ketchup, with a nice tang and an almost baking-spice finish."
While you could whip up your own recipe, Watkins notes, "Most Asian grocers, that specialize in Filipino cuisine, will carry banana ketchup (it is a really popular condiment)." Alternatively, check online if you can't source it locally, or just sub in regular ketchup. If you opt for the latter, Watkins recommends, "Just increase the brown sugar in this recipe by adding an additional teaspoon of brown sugar and a small pinch of 5-spice." This will balance out the flavor profile to make it more similar to banana ketchup.
Can I make Filipino spaghetti in a slow cooker?
If you can't get enough of your trusty slow cooker — or if you like to have dinner waiting by the time you get home — Watkins remarks, "This is the perfect slow cooker meal." The modification is pretty straightforward, and you can basically just follow the recipe as is, substituting the equipment. "Start off on saute mode. Once all the liquid ingredients have been added and the sauce is simmering, slow cook on low for 4 to 6 hours," Watkins instructs.
If you're looking for even more of a hands-off version, she notes that searing the hot dogs isn't required, though it does add a bit more flavor. If you choose to skip the searing, just add the sliced hot dogs to the sauce as it starts to simmer. Then, lower the heat and slow cook the contents for 4 to 6 hours. "Still, only add the cooked spaghetti a minute or two before ready to serve," Watkins warns, lest you want to dig into a mushy pile of pasta.