The Best-Selling Beer In The US Is Imported From Another Country

Modelo Especial has risen to the spot of top-selling beer in the United States, an achievement that underscores the ever-changing beverage market. Sales skyrocketed 12% between 2023 and 2024 — a major win for the century-old cerveza. However, this tasty victory certainly wasn't an overnight success story. In June 2023, Modelo dethroned Bud Light, the Anheuser-Busch brand that had reigned supreme for over two decades. By August of the same year, Modelo commanded an 8.34% share of U.S. beer sales, edging past Bud Light's 8.28%, according to NielsenIQ data. In October 2024, over 82 million gallons of beer were imported from Mexico.

Founded in 1925 by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City, Modelo was envisioned as a premium lager inspired by German brewing traditions. Its creators aimed to combine high-quality ingredients with a brewing process that prioritized craftsmanship. From its distinctive clear bottle adorned with a gold seal, Modelo has stood out. Today, it stands as one of the various Mexican beers you probably wish you knew about sooner, such as Negra Modelo, Victoria, Sol Cerveza, and Estrella Jalisco.