The Best-Selling Beer In The US Is Imported From Another Country
Modelo Especial has risen to the spot of top-selling beer in the United States, an achievement that underscores the ever-changing beverage market. Sales skyrocketed 12% between 2023 and 2024 — a major win for the century-old cerveza. However, this tasty victory certainly wasn't an overnight success story. In June 2023, Modelo dethroned Bud Light, the Anheuser-Busch brand that had reigned supreme for over two decades. By August of the same year, Modelo commanded an 8.34% share of U.S. beer sales, edging past Bud Light's 8.28%, according to NielsenIQ data. In October 2024, over 82 million gallons of beer were imported from Mexico.
Founded in 1925 by Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City, Modelo was envisioned as a premium lager inspired by German brewing traditions. Its creators aimed to combine high-quality ingredients with a brewing process that prioritized craftsmanship. From its distinctive clear bottle adorned with a gold seal, Modelo has stood out. Today, it stands as one of the various Mexican beers you probably wish you knew about sooner, such as Negra Modelo, Victoria, Sol Cerveza, and Estrella Jalisco.
Modelo Especial is the latest beer champion
It took several decades for Modelo Especial to move its way north, where it would eventually climb the ranks. After establishing itself as a big name in Mexico, Modelo debuted on American shelves in 1990. Its popularity, and in 2013, Constellation Brands acquired U.S. distribution rights, implementing marketing strategies that emphasized resilience and quality.
Modelo Especial is a pale lager that combines a crisp, clean finish and a 4.4% ABV. Its aroma hints at orange blossom honey and a touch of herbaceousness. The beer's flavor is dry yet rounded, with a malty backbone complemented by a whisper of citrus brightness. This balance has arguably helped Modelo appeal to the occasional drinker and beer aficionado alike.
Unlike many mass-market lagers that opt for neutrality, Modelo maintains a sense of authenticity. Whether enjoyed at a backyard barbecue, a casual gathering, or the bar, Modelo embodies moments of connection and celebration.