Is It Safe To Reuse Bags For Sous Vide Cooking?

Merging the worlds of dining and food with sustainability continues to be an uphill battle. Those of us who try to be environmentally conscious do our best to find little ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle when grocery shopping, cooking, and eating out. However, that last one can be tough. (Did you know most of us have been recycling takeout boxes wrong this whole time? No one can say we aren't trying, but certain plastics and items such as dirty paper plates and pizza boxes can't be recycled!) In the name of creating less waste, you may be wondering if you can reuse your handy sous vide bags, and the answer to that is... sometimes.

When you make your famous sous vide mashed potatoes recipe, go ahead and hang onto the bag so that you can use it again. However, if you're whipping up anything that contains raw meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs, it's recommended that you discard that bag after just a single use. Even after washing or sanitizing plastic bags, they may still hold bacteria in their little nooks and crannies. This becomes exponentially more dangerous when you consider that botulism is bred in environments with little oxygen (like the one inside your sous vide bag). To prevent foodborne illness, wash and reuse bags used to cook fruits or vegetables — but toss any that have held raw animal products.