Rice is an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it as a side for Thai curries or Jamaican jerk dishes, it cooks into meals like risotto and biryani, you can fry the leftovers into a whole new dinner, and so much more. But do you ever get disappointed that the rice you cook at home is never as good as what you get at a restaurant? Rather than fluffy or sticky, homemade rice can come out chalky or mushy. And perhaps you can never get the flavor right, either.

But the time has come to stop being disappointed by the rice you make at home. We've done the research to discover why rice is always better at a restaurant. Using the secrets of professional chefs, you can learn what to do and what not to do so your rice comes out perfectly every time.

Whether you want to get better at making complex rice dishes, like paella or jollof rice, or you just want to learn how to make decent boiled basmati, we've got your back. While some of the reason why restaurant rice tastes better is down to equipment — such as commercial rice cookers — much of it is down to technique and ingredients, meaning you can learn to get similar results at home. You'll never have to struggle your way through tasteless or stodgy rice again — read on to find out how to get restaurant-quality rice at home.

