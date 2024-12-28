The Mississippi Dry Goods Store That Became A Fried Catfish Destination

There's not much more to Taylor, Mississippi, than a land area of 2.9 square miles and a population of roughly 350 people. But what the village lacks in size, it more than makes up for in great Southern food. Taylor has become a fried catfish destination thanks largely to one business: Taylor Grocery, a charming, ancient-looking restaurant that's been slinging fried fish for half a century. The business has been around much longer than that, though. Built as a dry goods store toward the end of the 19th century, it's gone through many iterations.

Advertisement

Its latest owner is Lynn Hewlett, who purchased Taylor Grocery in 1997. At that point, it was a general store that, for two decades, had been serving catfish on the weekends — and it had already gotten a bit of a reputation, referred to by those in the know as "that catfish place." Hewlett decided to do away with the other stuff and focus solely on the food. As he told the local newspaper the Clarion-Ledger in 2017, "I wanted to get rid of the potato chip racks and turn it into a restaurant. I wanted it to be a 'real' place."

Now open four nights a week, Taylor Grocery keeps 'em coming back with simple plates of expertly breaded and fried catfish, and other Southern specialties (think blackened chicken and peach cobbler). It also has live acoustic music, a BYOB policy, and famously welcoming vibes.

Advertisement