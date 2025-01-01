McDonald's Filet-O-Fish: Is It Made With Real Fish?
There's no doubt McDonald's is best known for its burgers and fries. However, real fans of the Golden Arches know there's another unique and tasty option on the menu: the Filet-O-Fish. Many might have some hesitation about ordering seafood from a fast food restaurant, but — at least in this case — there's no reason to worry. Even discriminating seafood lovers will find something to like on this sandwich, which is made from real (and responsibly caught) fish.
McDonald's uses wild-caught Alaskan pollock for all sandwiches produced in the U.S., a common choice in the world of fast food fish. Pollock is a white, firm-fleshed fish similar to cod, though it's more tender and splits into smaller flakes. It's a good source of protein, low in saturated fat, and packed with nutrients like calcium, iron, vitamin A, and more.
Beyond this delicious and environmentally friendly fish, there's not much else involved in these patties. Other ingredients include water, vegetable oil, wheat flour, modified food starch, and small amounts of seasonings and natural flavors. Therefore, suspicious diners wary of unpleasant fillers or extensive preservatives can rest easy when chowing down on a Filet-O-Fish.
Sustainable and consistent
The pollock used in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is entirely sourced from sustainable fisheries, ensuring your tasty sandwich has a relatively low environmental impact. This is a significant benefit of pollock, which is easy to catch with minimal effect on underwater habitats and little harmful bycatch (other species accidentally caught while harvesting). The chain's fish is even certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, which made the determination back in 2013.
While it's always been made of real fish, one thing many don't know about McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish is that the fish used has changed along the way. It was initially made with halibut, a lean fish known for its mildly sweet flavor. At other points, it was also produced with the New Zealand hoki fish. But these days, no matter where it falls on your personal ranking of McDonald's menu items from worst to best, there's one thing you can count on with every Filet-O-Fish: a sandwich made from real, responsibly caught pollock.