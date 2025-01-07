Applebee's Vs Chili's: Who Has The Better Steak?

In general, sirloin will be the most affordable steak on any menu. Sirloin is lower in fat and often a tougher, less tender cut of meat than others, which doesn't make it a bad cut by any means, but it requires proper preparation to ensure the steak isn't dry or overly chewy. Applebee's offers two cuts of sirloin: an 8-ounce for $17.99 or a 6-ounce for $15.49, which is what I sampled. Chili's similarly offers multiple options of sirloin, with a 10-ounce starting at $22.99 and a 6-ounce option for $16.29.

The other steak offered at both chains is a ribeye. Fattier than a sirloin, ribeye is a close cousin to prime rib and comes from the same area of the cow. Applebee's serves up a 12-ounce ribeye for $23.99, while Chili's doesn't specify the size of its cut on the menu, instead labeling it as the "Classic Ribeye" for $24.49.

With less than a dollar separating the costs of similar steaks, it would be reasonable to think that perhaps Chili's and Applebee's would try to set their offerings apart with unique sides, but you'd be wrong. Both serve their steaks with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli, though other veggie and potato options are available upon request.