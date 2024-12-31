Don't Do This When Cooking Hot Dogs In The Oven

While it's easy to keep an eye on stovetop hot dogs and pick up on cues that they're done before anything catastrophic happens, it's harder to notice these changes when they're tucked out of view in the oven. But you can easily circumvent the bummer of an overcooked, split-open frank with the help of a simple kitchen instrument. While the USDA says we should always use a meat thermometer, few of us regularly pull it out for everyday meat preparation, particularly with fully cooked items like hot dogs. However, Amelia Eudailey says using one is the key to keeping your dogs from bursting.

Advertisement

"The best way to avoid this is to start your oven at 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] and check the temperature after 4-5 minutes using a meat thermometer," she tells us. That's about how long it will take for the internal temperature to start climbing. "With precooked hot dogs and sausages, you need the temperature to get to 165 [degrees] Fahrenheit," advises Eudailey, adding, "Any higher will risk a burst hot dog!"

Pick up a simple meat thermometer like this one from ThermoPro and the next time you're craving a hot dog you'll be ready. In just a few minutes with virtually no hands-on time, you'll have a sizzling, snappy frank ready for your favorite toppings. If you need some ideas, check out our list of 13 things you should be putting on your hot dog, but aren't.

Advertisement