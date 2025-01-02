How The Pornstar Martini Got Its Risqué Name

Among the many captivating cocktails with bizarre names such as the Fuzzy Navel and the Dirty Monkey, one drink's moniker is guaranteed to turn heads and spark curiosity — the Pornstar Martini. Technically not a martini at all and containing no vermouth, its irresistible combination of vanilla vodka, passion fruit liqueur, fresh passion fruit puree, vanilla syrup, and lime juice (typically accompanied by a sidecar of sparkling wine for added glamor) has made this drink a global icon since its creation in 1999.

The story of the Pornstar Martini begins with renowned mixologist and founder of London's LAB bar Douglas Ankrah, who died in 2021. The cocktail's inception traces back to a visit Ankrah made to Mavericks Revue Bar, a gentlemen's club in Cape Town, South Africa. However, the cocktail originally went by a different name. Inspired by the club's bold ambience, Ankrah initially called his creation the "Maverick Martini." Yet, something about the drink's personality demanded more. Ankrah envisioned the cocktail as fun, sexy, confident, and playful — the same qualities he associated with pornstars. Seeking a name that would encapsulate this nature, he rechristened it the "Pornstar Martini."