Which 'Berry' Is In Chipotle's Carnitas?

A popular pork dish that originated in Mexico, carnitas is made by braising pork until tender and shredding it for tacos, burritos, and more. Its name means "little meats," and it is one of the five protein options on Chipotle's menu. The fast-casual chain's carnitas, however, stands out for the inclusion of juniper berries in its recipe. But don't be fooled — they aren't really berries but rather cones that grow on the common juniper plant. They have a distinctive taste often described as woody, citrusy, and evergreen-like. For some, the taste may seem familiar, as juniper berries are an essential ingredient in gin.

Chipotle opts for juniper berries for their ability to pack a punch of aroma in the savory meat. Bay leaf, black pepper, thyme, and salt round out the rest of the carnitas seasoning. While juniper berries wouldn't traditionally be used in a carnitas recipe, their earthy profile complements typical seasonings of oregano, bay leaf, and cumin. Paired with orange juice, which is used to tenderize the pork and add sweetness, the citrusy, piney juniper berries blend seamlessly into recipes like this Instant Pot carnitas.