Which 'Berry' Is In Chipotle's Carnitas?
A popular pork dish that originated in Mexico, carnitas is made by braising pork until tender and shredding it for tacos, burritos, and more. Its name means "little meats," and it is one of the five protein options on Chipotle's menu. The fast-casual chain's carnitas, however, stands out for the inclusion of juniper berries in its recipe. But don't be fooled — they aren't really berries but rather cones that grow on the common juniper plant. They have a distinctive taste often described as woody, citrusy, and evergreen-like. For some, the taste may seem familiar, as juniper berries are an essential ingredient in gin.
Chipotle opts for juniper berries for their ability to pack a punch of aroma in the savory meat. Bay leaf, black pepper, thyme, and salt round out the rest of the carnitas seasoning. While juniper berries wouldn't traditionally be used in a carnitas recipe, their earthy profile complements typical seasonings of oregano, bay leaf, and cumin. Paired with orange juice, which is used to tenderize the pork and add sweetness, the citrusy, piney juniper berries blend seamlessly into recipes like this Instant Pot carnitas.
The juniper berry is a one-of-a-kind seasoning
Although not a pantry staple, the juniper berry is far from rare. The plant grows in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including North America, Europe, and northern parts of Asia, and can withstand very cold temperatures. The common juniper belongs to the same family of trees as the fir, pine, and spruce. "Berries" is a fitting misnomer for the cones since they are small, round, and turn a purple hue when ripe.
As a seasoning, juniper berries are sold dried. Crushing them before use, much like a peppercorn, releases their full spectrum of flavor into dishes, sauces, and of course Chipotle's carnitas. No other item on the chain's menu includes this ingredient, making it an intriguing choice. From bowls to burritos, there are so many ways to use this protein option in a Chipotle order. But a carnitas burrito, one of the most popular orders at Chipotle, is the favorite at Mashed. The shredded meat is tender, fatty, and flavorful, pairing well with spicy salsas and fresh vegetables.