What Happened To The Winner Of MasterChef Junior Season 8?

In 2022, Liya Chu, a 10-year-old culinary prodigy from Scarsdale, New York, captivated audiences and judges alike on "MasterChef Junior" Season 8. She won with an impressive final meal of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by a coconut pandan panna cotta with passion fruit coulis and mango. These dishes paid homage to her Taiwanese heritage, showing off the skills she learned from her parents, who run two restaurants, Fantasy Cuisine in Hartsdale and Dumpling + Noodle in Bronxville.

Now 16 years old, Chu is still cooking up a storm in her free time, posting her take on apple rose tarts on Instagram during the holiday season. She's also made various other recipes for her followers, including ground beef samosas, sweet potato casserole, and ground pork rice bowls.

One untold truth of "MasterChef Junior" is that the kids still attend school while on the show. That hard work has paid off for Chu, as her recent social media posts show off the many academic accolades she's earned since the show. She's taken an interest in the forensic sciences, with a recent Instagram post announcing her 4th place win at the 2024 Princeton Invitational. She's also took part in the 2024 Yale Invitational, snagging champion status with the New York State Forensic League. Aside from hitting the books, Chu participates in golf tournaments with her high school golf team.

