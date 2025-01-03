The Big Myth Everyone Believes About Soju

Soju, a beloved fermented alcoholic beverage originating from 13th century Korea, is revered similarly to sake in Japan. Known for its crisp flavor and smooth finish, soju (derived from Sino-Korean characters "So," meaning "to burn," and "Ju", meaning "alcohol") is a cultural staple, often enjoyed with meals or at celebrations and offered in various fruit flavors like peach, blueberry, and watermelon, which have sparked significant global interest. Traditionally made from rice, barley, or wheat, modern soju includes variations with sweeteners and other grains, making it versatile for any palate. Modern soju's low alcohol by volume (ABV) of around 12-20% has become synonymous with approachable, everyday drinking.

However, many fans don't realize soju is far more than the mild, green-bottled beverage they're familiar with. According to Julia Mellow, Sool Specialist and Founder of The Sool Company, a business dedicated to promoting Korean alcoholic traditions, "soju is a distilled spirit category like gin or vodka." As Mellow points out, the belief that soju is light on alcohol oversimplifies a centuries-old spirit. "There are two strengths of soju, table and spirit strength," she told Mashed. "Table strength is under 25% and spirit strength is usually 40% and above. Both categories are very different in how they are enjoyed, with spirit strength needing to be approached more like other high-proof spirits."

