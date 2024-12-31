What You Need To Know About Flavored Soju

Soju is a traditional Korean spirit (or sool) with a globally growing market. The clear, distilled liquor can range in alcohol content from 16-40%, although it's most typically around 20%. Flavored soju, often sweet and fruity, has gained popularity on an international scale, attracting those who find the drink in its traditional form too strong in taste. The sweet soju also has a lower alcohol content, making it even more accessible to consumers.

In South Korea, soju is typically enjoyed alongside traditional Korean dishes from barbequed intestines known as gopchang to budae jjigae, an army stew that originated during the Korean War. Soju itself is centuries old, but flavored sojus didn't appear until 2015. The brand Soonhari (owned by the Korean conglomerate Lotte) catapulted the flavored soju trend, introducing grapefruit, grape, peach, and more.

Julia Mellor, sool specialist and founder of The Sool Company, shared with Mashed, "Flavored soju can be considered like 'pink gin' or canned cocktails and is not a spirit category." She adds that while flavored soju is enjoyable for many, these varieties don't retain the essence of the spirit, but notes, "I would say the flavors of soju are just personal preference of the drinker."

