Absolute Worst Way To Cook French Toast
While the cooking process is relatively simple, there are a few common French toast mistakes that people make when preparing the satisfying breakfast dish (such as selecting the wrong bread and burning the outside by setting the heat too high). The appliance you use to prepare French toast is another important factor to consider, as there's one cooking method that should be avoided at all costs according to chef Kaleena Bliss at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel and its rooftop restaurant Cindy's. Bliss revealed that making French toast in a toaster is never a good idea.
As the chef explained to Mashed, "While it might seem like a shortcut, the toaster isn't designed to handle the moisture from the soaked bread. You'll likely end up with a sticky mess inside the toaster." In addition to the messiness you'll need to deal with, the quality of your breakfast will also be compromised. The toaster will most likely lead to what Bliss called "French toast that's dried out and unevenly cooked," as opposed to the fluffy breakfast masterpiece one might anticipate. While you can count waffle iron hashbrowns and squeeze bottle pancake batter among the quick and simple breakfast hacks that are life-changing, toaster French toast definitely isn't one of them.
Best practices when reheating your French toast
Whether you're making authentic French pain perdu or our cinnamon sugar-crusted brioche version, making a batch of French toast is the perfect way to satisfy your family and any guests at the breakfast or brunch table. However, you may hit a roadblock when it comes to reheating leftover French toast on subsequent days. While you should never use a toaster to prepare the recipe initially, chef Kaleena Bliss notes its appliance cousin — the toaster oven — can be used when it comes to reheating leftovers. Bliss told Mashed, "If you want to reheat French toast, a toaster oven or even an air fryer works better since they offer a gentler, more controlled heat.
When using an air fryer for leftover French toast, begin by preheating the device to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Reheating times vary according to the heftiness of the bread, but it typically takes from three to five minutes. For the best results, flip the French toast about halfway through to ensure both sides are evenly heated. Also, avoid overcrowding (which can impede air circulation) by arranging the bread in one layer and leaving a bit of room between the pieces. With the chef's sweet advice, you can avoid major French toast snafus for the perfect dish whenever the mood strikes your fancy.