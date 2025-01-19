Absolute Worst Way To Cook French Toast

While the cooking process is relatively simple, there are a few common French toast mistakes that people make when preparing the satisfying breakfast dish (such as selecting the wrong bread and burning the outside by setting the heat too high). The appliance you use to prepare French toast is another important factor to consider, as there's one cooking method that should be avoided at all costs according to chef Kaleena Bliss at Chicago Athletic Association Hotel and its rooftop restaurant Cindy's. Bliss revealed that making French toast in a toaster is never a good idea.

Advertisement

As the chef explained to Mashed, "While it might seem like a shortcut, the toaster isn't designed to handle the moisture from the soaked bread. You'll likely end up with a sticky mess inside the toaster." In addition to the messiness you'll need to deal with, the quality of your breakfast will also be compromised. The toaster will most likely lead to what Bliss called "French toast that's dried out and unevenly cooked," as opposed to the fluffy breakfast masterpiece one might anticipate. While you can count waffle iron hashbrowns and squeeze bottle pancake batter among the quick and simple breakfast hacks that are life-changing, toaster French toast definitely isn't one of them.