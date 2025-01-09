The Absolute Best Way To Cook French Toast For A Crowd

The biggest drawback to French toast is that it's best made-to-order and served hot. That might seem like a challenge if you've got a bunch of hungry mouths to feed. However, it doesn't need to be a deal-breaker — just ask chef Kaleena Bliss. A veteran of high-end establishments in the Pacific Northwest, she now heads the kitchen at Cindy's, the restaurant in the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. Bliss tells Mashed about the best kitchen appliance for cooking French toast for a crowd: the oven.

Start with whatever recipe you prefer (perhaps this decadent brioche French toast). But rather than heat a skillet, Bliss says, warm the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. After soaking your bread, lay the slices on a parchment-lined sheet pan — or, better yet, a sheet pan with a wire rack on it, which will help all sides to crisp up. (This trick also works for extra-crunchy bacon.) Then bake the slices about 15 minutes, flipping halfway through.

"For a bit of a golden finish, you can brush the tops with melted butter before baking," Bliss notes. "This method might not give you the same pan-seared richness, but it's practical for large batches." There's also a method for getting some of that pan-seared richness and feeding a crowd, she adds. It, too, involves the oven.

