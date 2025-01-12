The Main Reason Hot Pockets Got Rid Of The Sleeves

In September 2024, Hot Pockets announced that the company's handheld snacks would no longer come with the microwaving sleeve that had become their trademark. Naturally, folks began to panic. As devotees of the brand know, the sleeve was more than just a barrier to protect your hands from scalding cheese burns. It was also artfully designed with a metallic liner that made the sleeve work like a convection oven, transferring high heat directly to the pocket's shell and toasting it to crispy, crunchy perfection. So, why would the company get rid of it after so many years? To be sweet to our planet.

Without making too much of a fuss about it, Nestlé issued a statement announcing that the sleeves would be a thing of the past come 2025. Eliminating the sleeves will save the Earth from an estimated five million pounds of paper waste annually. To mark the occasion, a branded holiday sweater with zip-off sleeves was released in tandem (as an act of goodwill for the devastated customers, one might presume).

The eco-friendly initiative comes a decade after Hot Pockets' recipe was altered to remove artificial flavors and reduce the sodium content. Who says Big Food doesn't have a heart!? To soften the blow, Hot Pockets is also pushing the idea that the move will make the cooking process faster and easier, allowing you to get to snacking at a rate of speed not yet seen by Hot Pockets enthusiasts.

