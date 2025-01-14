Crumpets are found in every U.K. supermarket, but in the U.S., they're harder to find. This might prompt you to bake your own. But there are many common mistakes everyone makes with homemade crumpets — and these can lead to subpar results. Too dense, burned on the bottom, or lacking their signature holes, versions made from scratch often run into all of these issues and more.

But if you're new to these British bakes, you might still be wondering about the difference between crumpets and English muffins. You need to unpack this first, because understanding what you're looking for in a crumpet is vital to getting them right. Crumpets have holes through them from top to bottom and are eaten whole, buttered on top. English muffins have a breadier texture, and are split before being buttered or topped.

Once you know what you're aiming for, it's time to look at frequent missteps. Understanding where people go wrong and how to avoid or fix these problems is a vital step to making great crumpets. Despite looking fairly simple, it's actually quite difficult to get them perfect. A good homemade crumpet is so much better than a grocery store one, but a bad version will leave you wishing you'd just bought one instead. But, pay attention and you'll soon be making incredible crumpets.

