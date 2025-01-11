French Bistro Salad With Punchy Dijon Vinaigrette Recipe

Salads don't always get their due. It's understandable — it is easy to make mistakes with salad and end up with a mediocre side dish that's only on your plate because you know you ought to be eating more vegetables. But a salad done right, like this French bistro salad, is a whole different animal.

Advertisement

We begin this salad with a mixture of greens — red leaf lettuce provides a cool crunch, and escarole adds a hint of bitterness. To round out the greenery, we include a variety of fresh herbs in the form of tarragon, parsley, and chives. The tarragon imbues the salad with a light anise flavor, the parsley adds a burst of freshness, and the chives provide a gentle touch of allium.

No salad is complete, of course, without a good dressing. For this recipe, we make a simple Dijon vinaigrette, complete with white wine vinegar and olive oil, but add another punch of flavor by including minced shallots. And finally, we get to the toppings. While this is an area of any salad that is begging to be customized to personal tastes, our combination of chopped ham, boiled eggs, and crumbled chèvre adds an incredible heartiness to the salad as well as even more layers of flavor. Salty ham, tender eggs, and tangy chèvre perfectly complement the myriad flavors and textures of the greens, leaving you with a salad that is wonderful as either a side dish or a main course.

Advertisement