Here's Why Dumplings Are Always Better At A Restaurant

Dumplings are arguably one of the greatest food groups. Everything from bao to gyoza to pierogies come under the umbrella, and we're here for it. But why is it that dumplings are always better at a restaurant? When you try to make them at home, they can turn out soggy, falling apart, overly stodgy, or just underwhelming.

Of course, when you buy dumplings from a restaurant, they're made by professionals who may have decades of experience whipping them up. But it's more than just that. We're about to investigate the secrets behind restaurant-quality dumplings, looking at all the reasons why they're just better. Sure, you might be able to make pretty good dumplings yourself at home, but they never seem to reach the heights of those bought from your favorite spot.

Once you understand what makes restaurant dumplings better, you can use these techniques yourself at home to up your game. However, you can't magic up the experience that comes with making hundreds of these delicious little parcels every day. When you think about all the effort that goes into getting them perfect, you might decide to hit up your favorite dumpling restaurant instead and save yourself the trouble.

