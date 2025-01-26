The Spicy Pepper That Adds A Kick To Dairy Queen's Texas Tacos

So, we recognize that Dairy Queen may not be the first place you think of when you're craving tacos. In Texas, however, there are a whole slew of menu items folks outside the territory have never even dreamt of ordering at that particular establishment. (Why, oh, why have we been barred access to the chicken fried steak sandwich?!) These seemingly out-of-place additions are thanks to the Texas Dairy Queen Operators Council (TDQOC), a group that works to make Dairy Queen's menu in Texas so unique. You can even order a taco plate before your Blizzard.

Now, we know what you're thinking: How legit can an ice cream shop's attempt at tacos really be? In February 2024, the powers that be —that is, TDQOC — put that to rest by undeniably bringing the heat: with upwards of 2 million Scoville heat units. The limited edition Carolina Reaper taco that took Texas by storm was loaded with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime crema, and, the piece de resistance, Monterey Jack cheese peppered with one of the world's spiciest peppers, the Carolina Reaper.