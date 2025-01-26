The Spicy Pepper That Adds A Kick To Dairy Queen's Texas Tacos
So, we recognize that Dairy Queen may not be the first place you think of when you're craving tacos. In Texas, however, there are a whole slew of menu items folks outside the territory have never even dreamt of ordering at that particular establishment. (Why, oh, why have we been barred access to the chicken fried steak sandwich?!) These seemingly out-of-place additions are thanks to the Texas Dairy Queen Operators Council (TDQOC), a group that works to make Dairy Queen's menu in Texas so unique. You can even order a taco plate before your Blizzard.
Now, we know what you're thinking: How legit can an ice cream shop's attempt at tacos really be? In February 2024, the powers that be —that is, TDQOC — put that to rest by undeniably bringing the heat: with upwards of 2 million Scoville heat units. The limited edition Carolina Reaper taco that took Texas by storm was loaded with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime crema, and, the piece de resistance, Monterey Jack cheese peppered with one of the world's spiciest peppers, the Carolina Reaper.
Reaper or no reaper, folks love the tacos
When Dairy Queen's Carolina Reaper taco was released, it was marketed across Texas as a dish made for the fearless and the thrill seekers. And by some folks' standards, the taco's heat level was sufficiently impressive. "Honestly wish it was permanent. It's too good and addicting," one wrote on a Reddit thread dedicated to the limited-edition taco. "Edit: feels the same going out when I ate it. absolutely burns," they hilariously added.
While the promotional taco was only intended to be in stores for a week, it was so well received that some Texas DQs served up the spicy dish for several months. However, it doesn't appear to be available any longer. You may have missed your shot at the melt-your-face-off variety, but if you find yourself in Texas you can still get your dose of DQ tacos with the Texas T-brand tacos – so long as you don't mind regular old beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese ensemble. The fact remains that Texans stay loyal to DQ and keep coming back for more. Whether they're kicking with Carolina Reaper heat or not, locals say the restaurant's tacos are not to be slept on. "I'd rank Dairy Queen's Tacos as the best fast food taco ever," one enthusiast wrote on Reddit.