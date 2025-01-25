Little Caesars' Founder Had An Unexpected Connection To Rosa Parks

Little Caesars is a popular pizza chain famous for its cheap menu options and its now-retired catchphrase, "Pizza! Pizza!" However, there's more to this budget-friendly pizzeria than meets the eye. The company's founder, Mike Ilitch, was a benefactor of Rosa Parks, the iconic civil rights activist. The connection between Parks and Ilitch (who was also the former owner of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings) highlights how the lives of seemingly unrelated people can intersect in profoundly meaningful ways.

Advertisement

Parks, celebrated as the "mother of the civil rights movement" (via National Park Service), is renowned for her pivotal role in sparking the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and advancing the fight for racial equality. Meanwhile, Ilitch built a pizza empire in 1959 and became a pillar of the Detroit community. Despite their vastly different paths, their connection reveals a shared commitment to dignity and humanity.

In 1994, Parks, then in her 80s, endured a harrowing experience when she was assaulted during a robbery in her Detroit apartment — an incident that left her shaken and afraid to remain in her home. Living on a modest income, she faced significant financial challenges. Upon learning of her situation, Ilitch and his wife, Marian, stepped forward with compassion — and discretion. They arranged for Parks to move into a safer, more comfortable apartment in a secure building. The Ilitches also committed to paying her rent, a promise fulfilled for over a decade until Parks' death in 2005.

Advertisement