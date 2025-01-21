Think Twice Before Buying Jennie-O's Turkey Bacon

Turkey bacon is a healthier alternative to regular bacon when it comes to factors like calories and fat content. As for quality, some turkey bacon brands offer a nice salty, smoky flavor, but take note that the operative word here is "some." Not all brands offer the same level of quality, and some options are downright off-putting when they show up on your breakfast table.

In our list of turkey bacon brands ranked from worst to best, Jennie-O's turkey bacon came in dead last. As our reviewer wrote, "The first thing we noticed about Jennie-O's turkey bacon was that it was slimy," and based on other reviews of the product, this unappealing textural issue was not an anomaly. According to reviews on the Jennie-O website, multiple consumers had problems with sliminess. According to one reviewer, "New package opened and it was all slimy. Very disappointing," while another reviewer wrote, "the last two times I bought this Turkey Bacon, it was covered with slime so thick that I had to discard the whole package." Similar issues were aired on the Walmart website, where one reviewer claimed, "The inside is covered in thick slime. It's so thick that even when I try to clean some off with a paper towel it wouldn't all come off."

