Is Oatmeal Really Good For You?

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of oatmeal to start your day. Add fresh fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey, and you've got a wholesome meal packed with nutrients. While we all love to load a bowl of oatmeal with sugar and cream to satisfy sweet cravings, consider eating savory oatmeal for breakfast instead, using mix-ins like broth, avocado, and eggs for an even more nutritious meal. Rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, oats are widely known as a superfood. Eating oats every day can support heart health, improve digestion, and even help stabilize blood sugar levels. However, it's important to be aware that overconsumption of fiber may also lead to bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort. Moderation is key to reaping oatmeal's benefits.

While plain oatmeal is low in sugar, many instant and flavored varieties contain substantial amounts of added sugars and artificial flavors to enhance taste. For example, some instant oatmeals may contain as much as 17 grams of added sugar per serving (equivalent to 34% of the recommended daily value). Some of the unhealthy store-bought oatmeals to avoid include McCann's Vanilla Honey Microwaveable Cup and many of Quaker's instant varieties. High sugar intake is associated with various health issues, including weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. However, even more concerning than sugar levels is the presence of the agricultural chemicals glyphosate and chlormequat.

