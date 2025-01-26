Is Oatmeal Really Good For You?
There's nothing like a steaming bowl of oatmeal to start your day. Add fresh fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey, and you've got a wholesome meal packed with nutrients. While we all love to load a bowl of oatmeal with sugar and cream to satisfy sweet cravings, consider eating savory oatmeal for breakfast instead, using mix-ins like broth, avocado, and eggs for an even more nutritious meal. Rich in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, oats are widely known as a superfood. Eating oats every day can support heart health, improve digestion, and even help stabilize blood sugar levels. However, it's important to be aware that overconsumption of fiber may also lead to bloating, gas, or digestive discomfort. Moderation is key to reaping oatmeal's benefits.
While plain oatmeal is low in sugar, many instant and flavored varieties contain substantial amounts of added sugars and artificial flavors to enhance taste. For example, some instant oatmeals may contain as much as 17 grams of added sugar per serving (equivalent to 34% of the recommended daily value). Some of the unhealthy store-bought oatmeals to avoid include McCann's Vanilla Honey Microwaveable Cup and many of Quaker's instant varieties. High sugar intake is associated with various health issues, including weight gain, increased risk of heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. However, even more concerning than sugar levels is the presence of the agricultural chemicals glyphosate and chlormequat.
Possible dangers of agricultural chemicals
Glyphosate is a herbicide used to kill weeds. Chlormequat chloride is a plant growth regulator used to control the size of grains. High levels of glyphosate and chlormequat have been found in many oat-based cereals, which may contain over 100 to 200 parts of chlormequat per billion (ppb) and over 100 to 600 parts of glyphosate per billion.
Although recent findings indicate that glyphosate levels in oat-based foods have decreased, the chemical is still present in some popular brands. While glyphosate exposure has been linked to cancer and potential reproductive harm, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified glyphosate as "not likely to be carcinogenic to humans," indicating a continuing debate on how harmful the herbicide truly is. Studies have shown that chlormequat, which isn't approved for use in U.S. food crops but permitted in imported foods, can damage the reproductive system and disrupt fetal growth in animals, raising concerns about its potential effects on human health.
Though there is still insufficient evidence to fully understand the long-term health effects of these chemicals, to minimize risks, opt for steel-cut or rolled organic plain oats that are high in fiber and low in sugar. Products such as Simple Truth Organic Instant Oatmeal and 365 Organic Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats are free of sugar, glyphosates, and chlormequat.