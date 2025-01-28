Why Caesar Salad Tastes Better At A Restaurant, According To Chefs

Whether an appetizer or an entree, there is nothing more iconic on a restaurant menu than the Caesar salad. This mouthwatering combination of lettuce, cheese, croutons, and dressing is the perfect blend of savory, sweet, and salty — which is probably why it's one of the most popular salads in the U.S.

Advertisement

Introduced in the 1920s by Italian immigrant Cesare Cardini, this salad may not have many ingredients — but the ones used have a big impact. Rich Parmesan cheese, creamy dressing, and crunchy lettuce all work together to create a one-of-a-kind flavor combination that has stood the test of time. And while this salad may be a go-to option for many home chefs, it's also a staple on restaurant menus around the world.

Though each restaurant has its own interpretation and process to creating its salad, there are a few commonalties that set restaurant Caesars apart from their homemade counterparts. We spoke with Ann Ziata, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Clinton Lomayma, executive chef at Cala Scottsdale, to get their insights on how the pros get their salads to taste so good — and how you can achieve the same quality at home.

Advertisement