Why Caesar Salad Tastes Better At A Restaurant, According To Chefs
Whether an appetizer or an entree, there is nothing more iconic on a restaurant menu than the Caesar salad. This mouthwatering combination of lettuce, cheese, croutons, and dressing is the perfect blend of savory, sweet, and salty — which is probably why it's one of the most popular salads in the U.S.
Introduced in the 1920s by Italian immigrant Cesare Cardini, this salad may not have many ingredients — but the ones used have a big impact. Rich Parmesan cheese, creamy dressing, and crunchy lettuce all work together to create a one-of-a-kind flavor combination that has stood the test of time. And while this salad may be a go-to option for many home chefs, it's also a staple on restaurant menus around the world.
Though each restaurant has its own interpretation and process to creating its salad, there are a few commonalties that set restaurant Caesars apart from their homemade counterparts. We spoke with Ann Ziata, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, and Clinton Lomayma, executive chef at Cala Scottsdale, to get their insights on how the pros get their salads to taste so good — and how you can achieve the same quality at home.
Everything is made to order
Many of the best restaurant meals share one thing in common: they're prepared to order. While it may streamline the cooking process to do certain things in advance, it can have a major impact on the quality. "The best restaurants make their Caesar salads to order," explained Ann Ziata. "Once a table has ordered, [the kitchen will] cut the lettuce, mash the dressing, and shave the cheese. Nothing is really done ahead of time."
You may have heard the term mise en place used in professional kitchens, French for "everything in its place." While this practice often calls for chopping, sautéing, or otherwise preparing ingredients ahead of time, restaurants skip this step when it comes to mouthwatering Caesar salads and instead prepare it a la minute, or once it has been ordered.
For home chefs looking to replicate a restaurant-quality salad at home, follow the pros' lead on this front. Instead of prepping any of your ingredients earlier in the day (or even days before if you are used to meal prepping), do it right before serving advised Ziata. "Prepare the Caesar salad fresh right before dinner is served when all the other dishes are just about ready to eat."
Chefs carry out proper ingredient prep
Though a Caesar salad may seem simple, there are multiple steps that should be taken before assembly to ensure that all of the ingredients have been properly prepared. The lettuce (and any other added produce like herbs or vegetables) should be thoroughly rinsed with cold water and dried. This type of prep is commonplace in professional kitchens and is a step that home chefs should take as well to not only improve the quality of the salad but also prevent foodborne illnesses that are common with leafy greens.
Once the lettuce is washed, it can be stored by wrapping it in a dish towel or paper towels to absorb excess moisture. This will help keep the lettuce crisp and prevent unwanted sliminess that can ruin your greens before you get to them. Taking these extra steps can help keep the produce fresh for up to three weeks, making sure it's ready to go when a Caesar salad craving hits.
The cheese is best shredded or grated right before assembling the salad, but the larger block of the wheel should be properly stored as well. Parmesan must be stored in a cool, dry location to preserve the integrity of the cheese. It should be wrapped in parchment or wax paper and then stored in an airtight container to help keep out moisture.
Restaurants explore lettuce varieties
Lettuce is the primary ingredient in a Caesar salad, so it's important to make it count. This iconic salad may be typically made with crisp romaine, but there are many other lettuce options out there. Thinking outside the box can help set restaurant Caesars apart. "Fresh romaine lettuce is great, but don't sleep on little gems and lacinato kale," recommended Ann Ziata. "You'll want to massage the kale with a little salt for a minute to soften it up. I also love Caesar with chopped Italian chicories instead of lettuce: radicchio, endive, and frisée make a gorgeous, crunchy salad."
No matter which lettuce variety restaurants choose, they also ensure they're sourcing the highest quality, freshest product for unbeatable taste. "Restaurants use premium local lettuce that differs from any chain grocery store since they receive the produce daily," said Clinton Lomayma. "We hand-wash and dry the lettuce after shocking it in an ice bath to keep the lettuce crisp and crunchy."
While the grocery store may not have the elite lettuces home chefs need to recreate their favorite restaurant salad, the local farmers market is a great place to shop to source delicious, fresh, and local lettuces comparable to those in a professional kitchen.
Food service pros make dressing from scratch
It probably goes without saying, but one of the main reasons restaurant Caesar salads are superior is the homemade dressing. While the bottled variety will work in a pinch when you're making a salad at home, most restaurants don't rely on this ready-made condiment because it usually lacks flavor and body. "We prepare our dressing with a strict recipe made with egg yolks, grated Parmesan, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, blended canola and olive oil, confit garlic, freshly squeezed lemon, and Dijon mustard," said Clinton Lomayma. Instead of Worcestershire sauce, some people prefer to use anchovies to achieve that same salty, umami taste in the dressing (even though it deviates from the original Caesar recipe).
But it's not only about what's in the dressing — it's also about the quality of the ingredients themselves, explained Ann Ziata. "Great dressings start with great ingredients. Use high-quality olive oil, fresh lemon juice instead of store-bought, and fresh garlic instead of pre-minced," said Ziata. "Get a good brand of anchovies and red wine vinegar too. Always use fresh ground black pepper. You can make the dullest lettuce into a fantastic Caesar salad when using the best ingredients for the dressing."
Chefs use high-quality, freshly shaved cheese
Plentiful amounts of fresh cheese are pivotal to a delicious Caesar. To elevate the overall dish, fresh cheese of a premium quality is a must according to both chefs. "Freshly shaved Parmesan is best; this is not the time to use pre-grated cheese," said Ann Ziata. Clinton Lomayma agreed: "Imported Italian Parmigiano-Reggiano is a must when making a great Caesar salad. I prefer to peel mine — it gives a little bit more texture than freshly grated."
To bring restaurant quality to your own kitchen, be sure to look for a few things when buying your cheese at the grocery store. Authentic, Italian Parm will always be labeled "Parmigiano-Reggiano." This label means that the cheese meets strict requirements in both quality of ingredients and how it's aged for the most delicious taste. Or something different, consider subbing Pecorino Romano in Parmesan's place, suggested Ziata. The main difference is Parm is made from cow's milk, while Pecorino Romano is made from sheep's milk which offers subtle differences in flavor. Other popular swaps include halloumi, goat cheese, or Gruyère – but you really can't go wrong with any delicious, high-quality cheese.
Fresh croutons make better Caesar salad
Croutons not only add buttery flavor to a Caesar but also a much-needed crunch. Freshly made croutons crafted from a high-quality loaf of bread can take any salad (and especially a Caesar) from average to extraordinary. In restaurant kitchens, they typically make croutons fresh daily to top the salads according to Ann Ziata — and the process couldn't be simpler. "Take a loaf of sourdough bread, hand-tear it into pieces, and let it dry for a few hours," said Ziata. "Then toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper and bake into toasty croutons."
Though croutons are traditionally made from classic breads like Italian, French, or baguettes, that doesn't mean those are the only options. Flavorful alternatives like sourdough, brioche, focaccia (especially varieties infused with delicious ingredients like garlic or herbs) all make for mouthwatering croutons that complement classic Caesar flavors.
Though croutons are traditionally made with bread, some restaurants like to think outside the box. "You can have so much fun being creative with a Caesar salad," she added. "Instead of croutons, add fried polenta, baked halloumi, or roasted chickpeas. For an extra crunch, I love sprinkling toasted pepitas or hemp seeds on top."
Restaurants serve Caesar salads with the right ratios
Because a Caesar salad has only a few, high-quality ingredients, it's important that restaurants get everything exactly right to deliver that classic taste we all know and love. If the ratio of lettuce to cheese to dressing is off, it can result in an underwhelming, unappetizing take on this iconic dish.
Though each restaurant, chef, and diner has their own interpretation of the perfect amount of cheese, lettuce, croutons, and dressing, home chefs can use fan-favorite recipes as a baseline to get started and adjust from there. When cooking for a crowd, try starting with three romaine hearts, 4 ounces of cheese, and 3 cups of croutons. For an individual portion, half a romaine heart, a ¼ cup of cheese, and 2 tablespoons of croutons should do it.Dressing is totally personal, so mix a big batch according to your favorite recipe and add as much as your heart desires.
Eateries offer interesting, unexpected toppings
Caesar salads have a few non-negotiable ingredients: lettuce, cheese, croutons, and dressing. Beyond these staples, the sky is the limit to the toppings that can be added to create a gourmet meal. "Roasted or grilled carrots, corn, cauliflower, and broccoli florets all make lovely toppings," said Ann Ziata. While restaurants often take creative liberties with all dishes (Caesar salads included), it can be daunting for home chefs to experiment with flavors outside of the norm.
For an ever-evolving take on the classic Caesar, spice up your salad at home with some extra seasonal ingredients. During the summer months, consider adding the fresh fruit that lines grocery store and farmers market shelves, like berries, peaches, or grapes. The sweetness of the fruit beautifully complements the salty, umami flavor of the cheese and dressing. In the fall, dried cranberries and toasted pumpkin seeds provide the perfect contrast and offer an autumnal take on the classic dish.
Generous amounts of salt and seasoning top restaurant Caesar salads
Salt and pepper are a must when you're cooking almost any meal. Though many of the ingredients in a salad aren't cooked so much as assembled, it's still equally important to season each component of the dish to deliver maximum flavor. "Use the best ingredients you can get, and don't be afraid to use more salt and a little lemon!" said Clinton Lomayma. "I always add in fresh squeezed lemon and cracked black pepper for that extra kick."
In addition to these two pantry staples, Lomayma recommends adding fresh herbs as an amazing way to infuse extra flavor into your salad. Opt for the clean, peppery flavor of parsley or the sweet, slightly minty notes of basil for classic flavor pairings. For something more unexpected, add some sprigs of bright, subtly sweet fresh dill to complement the citrusy squeeze of lemon. If you don't have fresh herbs on hand, you can use their dry counterparts in a pinch.
Chefs think about Caesar salad sides
A salad can easily stand alone, but why not pair it with some amazing sides for a more decadent meal? The best restaurants have a wide range of sides that can be mixed and matched with a Caesar salad, allowing you to craft the perfect combination to satisfy your cravings.
For something salty and savory, there's one dynamite pairing that shouldn't be passed up. "Caesar salad and fries are a classic combo," said Ann Ziata. Looking for something more unexpected? "I also love a side of rice and beans, a baked potato, or corn on the cob. A creamy butternut squash soup is delicious too," she added.
If all else fails, go with a well-cooked piece of protein. Ziata recommended roasted chicken, seared tuna, or a perfectly cooked steak. You can eat these as a stand-alone side or add them atop your salad depending on your mood.
Eateries offer twists on the classic
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot quite like the crisp crunch of romaine, the salty, creamy dressing, and the fatty flavor of Parmesan that can be found in a classic Caesar salad. But there's also something to be said for an original interpretation, too. Creative remixes of these well-known ingredients make for a more memorable meal and allow restaurants to put their own stamp on something iconic.
"I had an amazing Caesar the other month that had a fried chicken thigh tossed with nuoc cham. It was worth it to go back for the salad alone," said Clinton Lomayma. Along with this Vietnamese-inspired interpretation, restaurants have used other Asian flavors for unconventional twists, like the miso Caesar at Banyan Bar + Refuge in Boston made with kale, napa cabbage, grilled scallions, salted egg yolk, garlic crouton crumbs, and a miso Caesar dressing.
Others draw inspiration from other beloved flavor combinations like the chopped spicy kale Caesar at Otto Strada in Hoboken, New Jersey, featuring toasted paprika brioche croutons, chipotle Caesar dressing, whole roasted garlic, and Parmigiano-Reggiano atop a bed of fresh kale.
Food service professionals don't forget drink pairings
The Caesar salad may be the star of the show, but choosing the right beverage pairing can help round out the meal in the same way as sides. The creamy, salty dressing lends itself best to a crisp white wine. "I always recommend having a nice glass of sauvignon blanc with my chicken Caesar salad," said Clinton Lomayma. Other complementary pairings include pinot grigio, chenin blanc, or unoaked chardonnay.
For those who prefer beer to wine, a light German lager offsets the acidity of the dressing and echoes the yeasty flavor of the croutons. The lemony flavor of a saison also pairs well with Caesar flavors. When it comes to cocktails, the same rules apply — the citrusy flavors of a Tom Collins, a French 75, or a simple gin and tonic are go-to partners.
For those looking for something non-alcoholic, consider a citrus-flavored sparkling water or sparkling lemonade. The zesty kick of ginger ale also cuts through the richness of the dressing to provide a nice contrast.