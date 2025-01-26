The Strangest International Food Recalls In History

Food recalls have become super-common, but that doesn't make them any less serious. In many cases, the circumstances behind food recalls are scary, and they're occasionally pretty gross too. Other times, food recalls are mind-bogglingly strange. We're not just talking about recalls that have gone down in the U.S. either — the recalls that made this list took place on international soil.

Few things can make you lose your appetite quicker than finding an object in your food that's not supposed to be eaten at all. The presence of foreign matter in food is one of the most common reasons why products get recalled. Often, the object is plastic or metal (or glass, eek!), but sometimes the material lurking in your lunch is so bizarre, you can't help but wonder what on earth is happening at the factory where the food was produced.

Misdeeds at food manufacturing facilities are the dominant reason behind history's strangest food recalls, but they don't explain everything. Some foods have been recalled because the concepts behind their creation were flawed from the start. Human error is responsible for every food recall in one way or another, and these were some of the world's weirdest.

