A Dutch baby is a simple yet impressive dish that boasts a custardy tender interior and puffy crispy edges. It's perfect to customize with any of your favorite savory or sweet ingredients. Despite seemingly having ties to the Netherlands, is actually an American creation, and more specifically, a Seattle one. Similar to a German pancake (which is also partly why it's called a Dutch baby to begin with), this unique treat is something like a pancake, something like a souffle, something like a crepe, and even something like a Yorkshire pudding. Though we often see it served in a sweet, breakfast- or brunch-forward context, it can easily take on a savory profile, as it does in recipe developer Kara Barrett's herbes de Provence and tangy goat cheese Dutch baby recipe.

Advertisement

"This is such a fun brunch option and it looks very impressive," Barrett says, noting that "The tangy goat cheese and lemon zest really complement the earthy notes of the Herbes de Provence." Though this recipe is pretty simple, requiring not too many ingredients and only 30 minutes of your time, it really is a showstopper. Barrett advises, "Serve it with a simple salad dressed in a zippy vinaigrette. You can also pair it with a sparkling wine or mimosa for brunch. To make it more filling for dinner, try adding sliced steak or buttery or sauteed shrimp along with the goat cheese."