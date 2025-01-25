Hearty Italian Sausage And Gnocchi Soup Recipe
What could be more comforting than a bowl of creamy soup? Well, one with tender gnocchi and savory, herby sausage is the answer! Today's recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it delivers big on rich flavors and satisfying textures. This hearty Italian sausage and gnocchi soup offers the perfect balance between wholesome ingredients and silky creaminess.
The trick to creating this soup's wonderful depth of flavor is building layers as you go. Flavorful, browned sausage forms the base, while sauteed onion, carrot, and garlic bring sweetness and aroma. The tomato paste is also cooked with the veggie base for a few minutes before adding the liquids, which helps to caramelize it slightly and intensify its sweet, tangy taste. Canned tomatoes and chicken broth add an extra dose of savory flavor, and a splash of heavy cream gives the soup a velvety texture that feels luxurious without being overly heavy.
Once everything has bubbled away to let those delicious flavors meld, we toss in pillowy gnocchi for a touch of heartiness and finish with fresh spinach for a burst of color. The result is a soul-warming bowl that's simple enough for a weeknight dinner, yet special enough to serve for company. Pair it with some crusty garlic bread, and tuck in.
What ingredients will I need for this hearty Italian sausage and gnocchi soup?
For the base of this soup, you'll need olive oil, diced onion, carrot, and minced garlic, as well as Italian sausages (with the casings removed if necessary). Mix through tomato paste and Italian seasoning, and add the liquids — chicken broth, chopped tomatoes, and heavy cream. Then, there are the final additions of gnocchi, spinach, salt, and black pepper.
Hearty Italian Sausage and Gnocchi Soup Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- 1 pound Italian sausages (casings removed)
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 pound gnocchi
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 3 cups spinach
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh parsley, to serve
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Directions
- Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a large soup pot on a medium-high setting.
- Cook the sausage meat until cooked through and slightly browned, breaking it down with a wooden spoon as you go. Set aside.
- Heat the remaining oil, reduce the heat to medium, and saute the onion and carrot until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the tomato paste and stir well. Cook for another minute.
- Add the broth, tomatoes, Italian seasoning, cooked sausage, and cream. Stir well, bring to a boil, then leave to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Skim any excess fat off the top of the soup.
- Add the gnocchi and simmer until it floats to the top, about three minutes.
- Remove the soup from the heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and stir in the spinach.
- Transfer to bowls to serve. Garnish with lemon wedges and fresh parsley if desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|538
|Total Fat
|32.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|94.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.9 g
|Total Sugars
|8.9 g
|Sodium
|1,095.5 mg
|Protein
|20.4 g
What other veggies could I add to this soup?
Soup dishes like this one are remarkably versatile, with plenty of opportunity to mix and match with different herbs, spices, broths, and meats. Changing up the veggies is no problem too. In this recipe, onions and carrots make up the base of the soup, but you don't have to stop there. You can incorporate other vegetables into the soup to suit your taste, make use of what's in your fridge, or boost the nutritional value.
One fantastic option is celery. This classic soup staple adds extra savory flavor with a slightly earthy undertone. Just chop it finely and saute it with the onion and carrot. Diced red, orange, or yellow bell peppers are another great choice, bringing a pop of color and a subtle sweetness. Add them along with the onion and carrots to let them soften perfectly. If you'd like to give the soup a dose of umami richness, try adding sliced mushrooms, or if a sweeter flavor profile is more your vibe, toss in diced butternut squash or sweet potato. Just note that the soup may require a slightly longer simmering time, to allow these firmer veggies to soften fully.
Whilst this soup already gets its dose of green goodness from the addition of spinach, you could toss in some extras too, such as kale, chopped green beans, or peas. These quick-cooking veggies can be added during the last few minutes of simmering.
Can I replace the gnocchi with something else?
Gnocchi adds a wonderfully satisfying and comforting texture to this soup, but there are plenty of delicious alternatives if you'd like to switch things up or don't have gnocchi available. One idea is to incorporate some small pasta shapes into the soup, such as ditalini, macaroni, orzo, or mini shells. Cook these separately and stir them through just before serving to avoid overcooking. Another great alternative is rice, which can be simmered directly in the soup. White, brown, or even wild rice varieties will all work fantastically here, adding a real heartiness to the dish. For a more rustic feel, throw in diced potatoes, adjusting the simmering time accordingly to ensure they cook through fully.
If you'd like to pack some extra protein into this soup, try adding canned beans, such as cannellini, borlotti, or chickpeas. Small cubes of tofu would work great here too. Or, for a lighter, low-carb option, add diced cauliflower florets. They'll soften in the broth and absorb the flavors beautifully.