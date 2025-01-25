Hearty Italian Sausage and Gnocchi Soup Recipe

What could be more comforting than a bowl of creamy soup? Well, one with tender gnocchi and savory, herby sausage is the answer! Today's recipe is brought to us by Catherine Brookes, and it delivers big on rich flavors and satisfying textures. This hearty Italian sausage and gnocchi soup offers the perfect balance between wholesome ingredients and silky creaminess.

The trick to creating this soup's wonderful depth of flavor is building layers as you go. Flavorful, browned sausage forms the base, while sauteed onion, carrot, and garlic bring sweetness and aroma. The tomato paste is also cooked with the veggie base for a few minutes before adding the liquids, which helps to caramelize it slightly and intensify its sweet, tangy taste. Canned tomatoes and chicken broth add an extra dose of savory flavor, and a splash of heavy cream gives the soup a velvety texture that feels luxurious without being overly heavy.

Once everything has bubbled away to let those delicious flavors meld, we toss in pillowy gnocchi for a touch of heartiness and finish with fresh spinach for a burst of color. The result is a soul-warming bowl that's simple enough for a weeknight dinner, yet special enough to serve for company. Pair it with some crusty garlic bread, and tuck in.

