The Big Mistake You're Making When Blending Smoothies

The order in which you load your blender plays a crucial role in how your smoothie will turn out. It's all about how the blender's blades interact with the ingredients. After loading your blender in the appropriate order, start blending on low, gradually moving up to a higher speed. Liquids at the bottom will allow the blades to move freely and create a vortex that pulls the other ingredients downward. The softer ingredients like powders, leafy greens, and fresh fruit will dissolve easily in the liquid, preventing clumps or air pockets from forming and cushioning the impact of the tougher ingredients on top.

When heavier items like frozen fruit are placed last, they weigh down the easier-to-process ingredients below them, allowing the blender to build better momentum and move faster. This prevents the dreaded mid-blend stop to stir or add liquid, saving you time and ensuring a smooth consistency every time.

Because the position of ingredients relative to the blades is what's most important, note that if you use a small, personal blender like a Magic Bullet or NutriBullet, you want to load your ingredients in the reverse order. The ingredients closest to the opening (the top while holding the cup) are the ones that will be next to the blade. So next time you reach for your blender, think of the order as your recipe for success — and say goodbye to chunky, uneven smoothies for good.

