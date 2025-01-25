Are Olive Garden's Soups Made Fresh Every Day?

If the soup is made fresh each morning, the stakes are pretty high for an Olive Garden soup-maker when you consider that the unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks offer runs daily for lunch and dinner. How is a human meant to keep up? Well, that's where the plastic bags come in, as one TikToker who worked at the chain explained. Each day, big batches of each soup are made in the back of the kitchen where prep takes place. They are then portioned into gallon-sized plastic bags and reheated as needed.

Though some folks in the TikTok comment section refused to believe it, others defended Olive Garden and its soup. "I was a line cook for almost two years and, yes, it's made fresh every day," one person wrote. "They also freeze and donate their lasagna instead of reheating and serving the next day."

If you're wondering why a restaurant might want to use the plastic bags, think of it as a matter of food safety. Unless you can guarantee that the temperature will remain above 140 degrees Fahrenheit (or below 40 degrees), microbes can proliferate. That means keeping the food in a warming pot all day could allow the growth of bacteria that can cause illness. The safest option is to let the soup cool in plastic bags before storing it in the fridge. Later it can be reheated to serve.

