'21' Club: 11 Facts About Donald Trump's Favorite NYC Restaurant

It was more than your run-of-the-mill New York City steakhouse. With its outlines of iron and gold, '21' Club was an icon, a landmark, a space embodying the timeless charm for which the Manhattan borough is known. This classic upscale American restaurant and former speakeasy seemed to ooze rich history, with stardust from the celebrities that regularly wined and dined within its walls still lingering in the air. While U.S. president and controversial foodie Donald Trump, who held a wedding reception at '21' in 1977, was one of the restaurant's regular attendees, every serving American president since the club's opening reportedly indulged in its famous fare.

But it wasn't just politicians who found satisfaction in a plate and drink from the once-thriving clubhouse. Old Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, actor Harrison Ford, renowned singer Mae West, business tycoon Aristotle Onassis, and countless others were likewise frequenters to New York's chicest social spot. Even classic cinema icon Humphrey Bogart proposed to his bride, actress Lauren Bacall, at a '21' table that became endearingly known as "Bogie's Corner." But when you peel back the curtain of romanticism shrouding the fairy-tale restaurant that seemed to transport modern-day patrons to another time, what really made this legendary spot what it was? From secret cellars to jockey statues to the strictest of dress codes, here are 11 facts about Donald Trump's beloved '21' Club.

