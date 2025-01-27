The One Ingredient That Will Take Jiffy Cornbread To The Next Level

You can't beat the convenience of Jiffy corn muffin mix, which is why this boxed pantry staple is the not-so-secret ingredient in our easy cornbread recipe. There's no denying its convenience, but the end result can turn out a little dry if you don't make the proper adjustments. Although it doesn't make an appearance in our hacks to make boxed cornbread mix taste homemade (a list that does include adding a sweetener like honey and incorporating cheese into the recipe), there is a special ingredient you can add that will greatly increase moistness — mayonnaise.

While mayonnaise is most often associated with sandwiches and other savory dishes, adding it to baked goods can have some surprising results. Incorporating mayonnaise boosts the moisture exponentially, thanks to the fat and protein found in the condiment. Additionally, the mild flavor of mayonnaise, which can be described as rich, tangy, and subtly sweet, isn't likely to negatively impact the flavor of your baked goods. That makes it an ideal accompaniment to cornbread, as it will improve the texture while letting the flavor shine through.