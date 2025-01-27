The One Ingredient That Will Take Jiffy Cornbread To The Next Level
You can't beat the convenience of Jiffy corn muffin mix, which is why this boxed pantry staple is the not-so-secret ingredient in our easy cornbread recipe. There's no denying its convenience, but the end result can turn out a little dry if you don't make the proper adjustments. Although it doesn't make an appearance in our hacks to make boxed cornbread mix taste homemade (a list that does include adding a sweetener like honey and incorporating cheese into the recipe), there is a special ingredient you can add that will greatly increase moistness — mayonnaise.
While mayonnaise is most often associated with sandwiches and other savory dishes, adding it to baked goods can have some surprising results. Incorporating mayonnaise boosts the moisture exponentially, thanks to the fat and protein found in the condiment. Additionally, the mild flavor of mayonnaise, which can be described as rich, tangy, and subtly sweet, isn't likely to negatively impact the flavor of your baked goods. That makes it an ideal accompaniment to cornbread, as it will improve the texture while letting the flavor shine through.
How to get the most out of your mayo-enhanced cornbread
According to the instructions, Jiffy cornbread calls for just two extra ingredients (eggs and milk) in addition to the 8.5-ounce boxed mix. When adding mayo to the mix, many recipes recommend including a ½ cup of mayonnaise per box in addition to the other ingredients. Melted butter may also be called for to further enhance the texture while boosting the cornbread's rich taste. Along with mayonnaise, there are other tweaks you can make, including incorporating corn kernels to replicate a from-scratch recipe. You can also add a few chopped jalapeños to bring the perfect amount of heat and spice. Or mix in some bacon for a savory addition with a bit of crunchiness.
With the simple inclusion of mayo, you'll be enticed to find lots of ways to use your new favorite cornbread. Add it to wholesome dinnertime options like our Mexican cornbread casserole recipe. Whip up a playful spin on pizza by topping the cornbread with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and toppings such as olives, red peppers, green onions, and fresh herbs. This luscious cornbread can also be added to barbecue sauce-slathered mac and cheese or used to top a hearty bowl of chili. And if you'd rather have a sweet treat, rich and moist cornbread is great with vanilla ice cream and baked apples.