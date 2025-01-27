Wagyu Vs Kobe Beef: Which Is More Expensive?

If you to need to know the difference between wagyu and Kobe beef, you're probably in decent financial shape. Though these labels refer to separate things, both indicate that you're dealing with some of the world's best meat — and, therefore, some of the most expensive. Though American beef can be sold as "wagyu" if it comes from the correct cow breeds, both wagyu and Kobe beef are most commonly associated with Japan, where such cows (and their fancy designations) originated.

What's the difference? Let's draw an analogy using Champagne: All Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne — which, by law and tradition, must come from the Champagne region of France. Likewise, the term wagyu refers to an overall category of fancy Japanese beef — its name literally breaks down to "wa," meaning "Japanese," and "gyu," meaning "cow." Kobe beef is a type of wagyu, bred and raised in a specific part of Japan according to exacting standards.

In other words, all Kobe beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is Kobe beef — the rarest and most expensive type of wagyu you can get. How expensive? As of this writing, at a California importer called The Wagyu Shop, a single 10-ounce ribeye of wagyu from the island of Hokkaido costs $149, which is hardly pocket change. The same cut and weight of Kobe beef, however, goes for $349, so don't overcook it!

