The British Ingredient Your Spaghetti Sauce Is Missing
Spaghetti with marinara is a dinner staple for good reason. Pasta and tomato sauce are affordable, versatile, and quick to prepare, making the dish a go-to comfort food worldwide. But let's be real: After a while, even the most beloved recipes can feel a bit mundane. Why not have a little more fun with your sauce? After all, cooking is about experimenting with flavors.
From adding bouillon cubes to pouring in some Worcestershire sauce, home chefs are always discovering creative ways to elevate their pasta sauces. Another British staple that can give your marinara an unexpected twist is Marmite, a savory British spread that's been around since the early 1900s. Originally a byproduct of beer production, Marmite is made from yeast extract, giving it a deep umami flavor. It gained popularity in the U.K. as an affordable, nutrient-rich pantry staple and became famous for its love-it-or-hate-it reputation. While it's most often spread on buttered toast, Marmite's intensely savory flavor can work wonders in spaghetti sauce, creating a rich, full-bodied depth that's anything but boring.
How to use Marmite in your sauce
Incorporating Marmite into pasta sauce requires a light hand. The next time you have a marinara simmering on the stove, start by stirring in 1 teaspoon of Marmite and taste as you go. The spread's bold saltiness and yeastiness is powerful, so it's best to add it gradually. Packed with B vitamins and low in calories, Marmite not only provides high nutritional value, but it's also vegan-friendly, a bonus for the plant-based community. If Marmite's salty punch isn't your thing, you can experiment with similar spreads like Promite (which has a sweeter, milder taste) or Kiwi Marmite (slightly tangier and less intense). For gluten-free options, look for gluten-free yeast extract spreads like gluten-free Vegemite (here's one on Amazon) or experiment with miso paste for a comparable umami kick.
Marmite pairs beautifully with roasted veggies like mushrooms, onions, or broccoli, as well as traditional pasta sauce herbs like basil, parsley, and oregano. However, many chefs will suggest pairing the dish with a salad and omitting vegetables from your marmite pasta sauce recipe, as the dish is beloved for its simplicity. Whether you're enhancing a marinara, a creamy Alfredo, or even a dairy-free cheese sauce, Marmite will lend your dish complexity and character.