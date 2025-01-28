The British Ingredient Your Spaghetti Sauce Is Missing

Spaghetti with marinara is a dinner staple for good reason. Pasta and tomato sauce are affordable, versatile, and quick to prepare, making the dish a go-to comfort food worldwide. But let's be real: After a while, even the most beloved recipes can feel a bit mundane. Why not have a little more fun with your sauce? After all, cooking is about experimenting with flavors.

From adding bouillon cubes to pouring in some Worcestershire sauce, home chefs are always discovering creative ways to elevate their pasta sauces. Another British staple that can give your marinara an unexpected twist is Marmite, a savory British spread that's been around since the early 1900s. Originally a byproduct of beer production, Marmite is made from yeast extract, giving it a deep umami flavor. It gained popularity in the U.K. as an affordable, nutrient-rich pantry staple and became famous for its love-it-or-hate-it reputation. While it's most often spread on buttered toast, Marmite's intensely savory flavor can work wonders in spaghetti sauce, creating a rich, full-bodied depth that's anything but boring.

