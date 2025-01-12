Upgrade Plain Spaghetti Sauce With A Condiment That's Just Sitting In Your Fridge
With its rich, savory base of tomatoes, garlic, and herbs, spaghetti sauce is a comfort food staple. While it's delicious in its own right, sometimes, it can taste a bit uninspired, so you may be curious how to upgrade it. After all, nearly anything can be turned into a pasta sauce, and some of the best recipes are built around unexpected secret ingredients (Reddit has some surprising ideas). Home chefs often experiment with non-pasta sauce additions to enhance their spaghetti such as barbecue sauce or salsa. Another condiment you likely already have in your fridge could be the key to giving your spaghetti sauce a flavor boost.
Originating in England, Worcestershire sauce is a fermented condiment made from a blend of vinegar, molasses, anchovies, tamarind, garlic, and spices. Thanks to glutamates in anchovies, which intensify savory flavors, Worcestershire's umami-packed profile makes it a standout addition to spaghetti sauce. Mixing the sauce into your simmering pot of marinara can lend a subtle depth and add complexity to your dish.
How to use Worcestershire sauce to elevate your spaghetti
Worcestershire sauce pairs wonderfully with ingredients like garlic, onion, soy sauce, and mustard, making it a versatile addition to numerous dishes, ranging from grilled cheese sandwiches to veggie stir fries. To upgrade your spaghetti sauce, mix a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce into your seasoning blend along with a tablespoon of granulated sugar to balance acidity. For an added kick, try pairing it with smoked paprika or cumin.
If you adhere to a plant-based diet, look through the various brands of Worcestershire sauce in your supermarket to find a vegan version made without anchovies, such as 365 Organic or Haddar. Since it may not pack the same umami punch, consider mixing mushrooms, nutritional yeast, tamari, miso paste, or roasted tomatoes into your pasta sauce. These ingredients complement Worcestershire's tangy, savory notes while ensuring the sauce remains hearty and flavorful. If you avoid gluten, brands like French's and The Wizard's Gluten-Free Worcestershire Sauce are excellent choices. The U.S. version of Lea & Perrins Original is also gluten-free, but be sure to check the label, as formulations sold in other countries vary.