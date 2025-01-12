Upgrade Plain Spaghetti Sauce With A Condiment That's Just Sitting In Your Fridge

With its rich, savory base of tomatoes, garlic, and herbs, spaghetti sauce is a comfort food staple. While it's delicious in its own right, sometimes, it can taste a bit uninspired, so you may be curious how to upgrade it. After all, nearly anything can be turned into a pasta sauce, and some of the best recipes are built around unexpected secret ingredients (Reddit has some surprising ideas). Home chefs often experiment with non-pasta sauce additions to enhance their spaghetti such as barbecue sauce or salsa. Another condiment you likely already have in your fridge could be the key to giving your spaghetti sauce a flavor boost.

Originating in England, Worcestershire sauce is a fermented condiment made from a blend of vinegar, molasses, anchovies, tamarind, garlic, and spices. Thanks to glutamates in anchovies, which intensify savory flavors, Worcestershire's umami-packed profile makes it a standout addition to spaghetti sauce. Mixing the sauce into your simmering pot of marinara can lend a subtle depth and add complexity to your dish.