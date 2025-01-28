How To Fill Pepper Mills With A Simple DIY Trick

If you consider yourself a home chef, you most likely own a pepper mill. (We selected some of the best pepper mills in 2023 if you don't!) Here's a familiar scenario: You're refilling your pepper mill, armed with a bag of peppercorns and all the confidence in the world, when disaster strikes. Thanks to the pepper mill's ridiculously narrow opening, peppercorns spill everywhere, cascading onto the counter and the floor like mischievous marbles. Now, the obvious solution would be to use a funnel — but not everyone owns one. While purchasing pre-ground pepper is convenient and hassle-free, choosing pre-ground over fresh peppercorns is a mistake. The flavor of pre-ground pepper is not nearly as pronounced. Another reason you should use freshly ground pepper is that it allows you to control the coarseness of the grind.

Luckily, there's a DIY trick for pretty much everything, and your kitchen may already hold a key tool for easily filling your pepper mill: silicone muffin liners. These pliable, non-stick liners can be used for much more than holding muffin batter. You can also transform them into makeshift spill-free funnels. Simply pour the peppercorns into the liner, give it a gentle squeeze to create a spout, and guide them directly into the mill — no spills, no stress. This method is so easy, you'll wonder why you ever struggled in the first place. If you don't have silicone liners, paper muffin liners can also do the trick, though they may require a bit more finesse.